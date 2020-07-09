In late 1996 and early 1997, the most impactful hip-hop feud of all-time ended in a double dose of tragedy: Tupac Shakur was murdered in Las Vegas, and The Notorious B.I.G. was gunned down in Los Angeles. Every significant rap beef since has been measured against that bloody, bi-coastal dispute. Some have ended on similar terms; many more have been resolved peacefully.

Comparing every fight between rappers to the beef between Pac and Big does a disservice to the genre and the artists that shape it. Rap is not inherently violent, and rappers' disagreements are born from a variety of causes: failed business relationships; geographical alliances; romantic entanglements; jealousy; betrayal; loyalty; honor. Some feuds are petty, some are deeply personal. Some end in hope, others haven't ended. Learn more in our list of the 40 Biggest Hip-Hop Feuds of all-time.