Ye and Vixen’s Potential Porn Collab 'Will Be Like Nothing We’ve Ever Seen Before'

Ye’s well-documented affinity for pornography may soon be parlayed into a collaboration with Vixen Media Group.

As previously reported, Ye is believed to be working on something in the adult film space tentatively called, simply, Yeezy Porn (or, maybe, YZY PRN). Earlier this month, TMZ let loose a swiftly aggregated report stating Ye and company were "in advanced talks" about getting a possible porn production studio off the ground. At the time, Mike Moz, who was previously married to Stormy Daniels and currently heads Vixen production, was reported to be involved.

In a new report from TMZ, Moz is quoted as saying presumably about as much as he can at this juncture, though it's clear that excitement is high behind the scenes. Notably, Ye and Moz were recently photographed together in the Los Angeles area.