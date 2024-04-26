Ye and Vixen’s Potential Porn Collab 'Will Be Like Nothing We’ve Ever Seen Before'

Ye’s well-documented affinity for pornography may soon be parlayed into a collaboration with Vixen Media Group.
As previously reported, Ye is believed to be working on something in the adult film space tentatively called, simply, Yeezy Porn (or, maybe, YZY PRN). Earlier this month, TMZ let loose a swiftly aggregated report stating Ye and company were "in advanced talks" about getting a possible porn production studio off the ground. At the time, Mike Moz, who was previously married to Stormy Daniels and currently heads Vixen production, was reported to be involved.
In a new report from TMZ, Moz is quoted as saying presumably about as much as he can at this juncture, though it's clear that excitement is high behind the scenes. Notably, Ye and Moz were recently photographed together in the Los Angeles area.
Per Moz, he’s "been having discussions with Ye" centered on what he describes as a "potential collab" between the Yeezy and Vixen brands.
"The idea that this project is going to be another porn studio is not correct," Moz said of speculation thus far, per the latest update from TMZ. "It will be like nothing we’ve ever seen before."
This week, Ye shared an almost blink-esque update to his since-deactivated Instagram stating that Yeezy Porn "is cumming," though exactly when this "cumming" can be expected remains unclear.
Whatever this ends up being, it won’t mark the first time Ye has brought his artistic approach to the world of porn. In 2018, for example, he and Willo Perron served as creative directors of the inaugural Pornhub Awards. That same year, novelist Bret Easton Ellis said on his podcast that Ye had once planned to accompany The Life of Pablo with porn visuals.