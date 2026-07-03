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Drake is swinging for the fences with his three-pronged 'Iceman' rollout.Trace William Cowen
Gucci Mane just released a song called "Crash Dummy" allegedly detailing the Pooh Shiesty assault. Here is a timeline of the two rappers' relationship.Will Schube
Ahead of his VERZUZ showdown with Hit-Boy on January 30th, we’re ranking the songs that made Mike WiLL Made-It one of the most best producers of the 2010s.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
With no hook and over five minutes of rapping, Pooh Shiesty’s "FDO" has become one of the surprising hit songs of 2026. Here is the story of how the song came about.Dimas Sanfiorenzo