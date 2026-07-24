Young Jeezy

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DJ Khaled sitting outdoors, wearing a light blue shirt and chain necklace, engaged in conversation.
Music

DJ Khaled Says He Avoided Drake, Rick Ross, and Future Feud Because ‘Those Are My Brothers’

Khaled says he works behind the scenes to fix misunderstandings while calling Drake, Rick Ross, and Future his brothers.

Alex Ocho318 days ago
Music

Jeezy Addresses 'Heavy' Divorce From Jeannie Mai

The rapper filed for divorce last month.

Joe Price1011 days ago
Pop Culture

Jeannie Mai Jenkins Credits Daughter With Helping Her Navigate Divorce From Jeezy: 'That Is My North Star'

"I don't know if I would handle this the same way without her,” Jeannie divulged.

Brad Callas1017 days ago
Music

Jermaine Dupri Claims He Invented ‘Making It Rain’ in Strip Clubs After "Money Ain't a Thang" Music Video

"I know that I was the first person doing this," the So So Def CEO says, claiming the practice of throwing money in clubs started with one of his singles with Jay-Z and a fateful night in Atlanta.

Alex Ocho1038 days ago
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Music

T.I. Has These Four Atlanta Rappers on His Mount Rushmore of Trap Music

The Atlanta native named himself, Gucci Mane, Young Jeezy, and Future as the pioneers of Trap.

Brad Callas1065 days ago
Rapper Jeezy performs onstage
Music

Jeezy Responds to Criticism Over Detroit Appearance: ‘It Was Unorganized, Understaffed, and Chaos’

After a scheduled appearance in Detroit didn’t go exactly as some fans had hoped, Jeezy took to social media where he claridied what happened.

Xavier Hamilton1881 days ago
Jeezy and Dave East attends Jeezy Birthday celebration
Music

Jeezy Praises Snoop Dogg and E-40 for Helping Him Get 'Back on the Right Course' During Rough Patch

During an appearance on Spotify’s 'Best Advice' podcast, Jeezy described being at a video shoot for an E-40 and Snoop Dogg song after a run-in with the law.

Xavier Hamilton1906 days ago
Executive producers from ABC's new drama "For Life" celebrated their premiere
Music

50 Cent Says Jeezy Participated in 'Verzuz' Out of 'Desperation'

It’s no secret that 50 Cent and Jeezy are not the best of friends. The Snowman sounded off on 50 and other opponents in his single “Therapy for My Soul."

Xavier Hamilton1965 days ago
Freddie Gibbs performs live at Santeria
Music

Freddie Gibbs on If the 'Air' Will 'Ever Be Cleared' Between Him and Jeezy

Although Freddie Gibbs took the road less traveled, he proved to meet the high expectations set for him when 'Alfredo' was nominated for a Grammy.

Xavier Hamilton2020 days ago
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Jeezy — 'The Recession 2'
Music

Stream Jeezy's New Album 'The Recession 2'

Jeezy capped off his 'Verzuz' performance against Gucci Mane with the release of his new album, 'The Recession 2.'

Xavier Hamilton2074 days ago
Rick Ross attends Hip Hop Vs Caribbean Vibes Event
Music

Rick Ross to T.I.: 'Got Unfinished Business'

Gucci Mane stole the show when he got T.I. to bow out of his 'Verzuz' matchup against Jeezy so Guwop could face off against his longtime adversary.

Xavier Hamilton2075 days ago
Freeway attends day two of the 2018 BET Awards Radio Remotes
Music

Freeway Opens Up About Son's Passing: 'They Say God Tests the Ones He Loves'

Freeway tells Jeezy that he and his family decided to pay the gift of life forward by allowing his son's organs to be donated to those in need.

Xavier Hamilton2078 days ago
Jeezy attends the Rag & Bone fashion show
Music

Jeezy Thinks Trump is Putting His Ego Ahead of American Lives During COVID-19 Outbreak

On Friday, the Snowman made an appearance on MSNBC.

Xavier Hamilton2303 days ago

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