Gunna

Gunna is an Atlanta-based rapper and songwriter known for his fluid melodic flow and his role in defining the sound of modern trap music. Formerly a key member of Young Thug's YSL Records collective, he broke through with hits like "Drip Too Hard" and albums such as *Wunna*, which showcase his smooth vocal delivery layered over atmospheric, bass-heavy beats. His most recent album, *The Last Wun*, marked his final release under YSL Records. His relevance in the trap scene comes from his ability to blend catchy melodies with street narratives, creating tracks that resonate both on the charts and in clubs. Fans return to his music for the distinctive combination of laid-back vocals and intricate production, which has influenced a wave of artists prioritizing melody in hip-hop.

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MILTON, GEORGIA - MARCH 24: Record Producer Tay Keith attends Mike Will Made-It Day Golf Classic at White Columns Country Club on March 24, 2025 in Milton, Georgia.
Music

Gunna, Sexyy Red, Turbo, and Hundreds More Attend Tay Keith Memorial Service

The Grammy-nominated producer was laid to rest in his hometown on July 1.

Jaelani Turner-Williams14 days ago
Gunna wearing sunglasses and a brown leather jacket stands in front of framed art.
Music

Gunna’s Company Sues Promoters Over $750,000 X Games Deal, Claims Nonpayment

The rapper's team says the promoter may be fictions after checking records in multiple states. The X Games are not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Alex Ocho121 days ago
Armand De Brignac Champagne
Music

Armand De Brignac Champagne Hosts Star-Studded Pre-Super Bowl Party

Damson Idris, Fat Joe, E-40, Gunna and more were in attendance at the party in San Francisco.

Jaelani Turner-Williams159 days ago
(L-R) 6ix9ine and Gunna.
Music

6ix9ine Thinks 'F*ck the Streets' Movement Is 'Loophole' for Rappers to Work With Gunna Again

The controversial rapper believes Young Thug and 21 Savage are paving the way for others to work with Gunna again.

Alex Ocho198 days ago
Two men with tattoos on their faces; 6ix9ine, left, is wearing a black Nike beanie and jacket, and 21 Savage, right, a gray hoodie, smiling indoors.
Music

6ix9ine Suggests 21 Savage Is Hypocritical After Urging Gunna and Young Thug to Squash Beef

Savage recently tweeted at Gunna and Thugger, pleading with them to "fix that sh*t."

Joe Price210 days ago
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Gunna, Young Thug and 21 Savage attend dinner celebrating Young Thug's album 'Punk.'
Music

21 Savage Urges Gunna and Young Thug to 'Fix That Sh*t': 'Y'all Love Each Other'

After saying he was hopeful about Gunna and Young Thug reconciling, Savage is now taking the assignment into his own hands.

Jose Martinez211 days ago
Playboi Carti, Tyler, the Creator, Bad Bunny, and Yeat in a collage with "Best of 2025" text. Each wears unique hats and sunglasses, suggesting a music or entertainment theme.
Style

The Best Dressed Rappers of 2025

From Kendrick Lamar to Playboi Carti, these are the flyest rappers of the year.

Mike DeStefano211 days ago
Young Thug and Gunna, wearing sunglasses and winter clothing indoors, standing side by side.
Music

Fans Speculate Young Thug Responded to Gunna’s Reflective Message: ‘Acting Like He the Victim’

Thug shared an apparent response to a recent post from Gunna in which he reflected on what he's been through.

Joe Price212 days ago
Gunna, Young Thug and 21 Savage.
Music

21 Savage Thinks Gunna Can Mend Relationship With Young Thug

"I be going back and forth about the shit," the Atlanta rapper said, admitting that's he's conflicted about the pair's fractured friendship.

Trey Alston216 days ago
Gray vinyl records with abstract art on one cover and a monochrome portrait of a man with braided hair on the other.
Music

Gunna 'The Last Wun' Vinyl in Three Alternative Covers: How to Buy

The Atlanta rapper's sixth studio album is available on vinyl in three collectible cover variants on Complex.

Complex Staff220 days ago
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(L-R) Jon B and Chloe Bailey.
Music

Jon B Wants to 'Really Work' With Chloe Bailey After Gunna Collab Criticism

"She’s so incredibly talented," the iconic R&B singer said of Bailey.

Trey Alston243 days ago
Offset, Pharrell, Gunna
Style

Offset Says He, Pharrell, and Gunna Are the Best Dressed Rappers

The Migos rapper recently dropped off his 'Haunted By Fame' project.

tara mahadevan244 days ago
Young Thug and Gunna attend a release party.
Music

Young Thug Appears to Shut Down Making Peace With Gunna: 'We Just Go Our Own Ways'

"I'm not gonna be able to look at you the same, no matter what," Thug said of Gunna.

Jose Martinez289 days ago

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