Chris Brown

Chris Brown is a transformative figure in pop and R&B, famously blending singing with high-level dance that redefined live performances. He was born on May 5, 1989, in Tappahannock, Virginia. He gained early attention with hits like "Run It!" and "Forever," carving out a space where choreography and vocal delivery are equally vital. Known for his intricate dance routines that elevate both music videos and concerts, Brown draws fans who seek electrifying shows that push the boundaries of stagecraft. His collaborations with artists like Lil Wayne and Tyga highlight his significant influence on urban music, while his live performances continue to set trends in choreography and visual storytelling.

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Eric Bellinger attends the BET Awards 2026 Media House at Hudson Loft on June 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - JUNE 20: The Weeknd performs on stage at Parken Stadium on June 20, 2026 in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Music

Eric Bellinger Says The Weeknd Is for Those Who 'Like the Billy Goat Vibe'

The R&B singer-songwriter gave a blunt critique of The Weeknd's voice.

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Dave Chappelle and Usher
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Trey Alston5 days ago
Chris Brown in a pink sweater, white shirt, and tie, wearing a black cap and sunglasses, stands in a warmly lit room.
Music

Chris Brown on the Hook for $13 Million Over Dog's Attack of Housekeeper

In June, Brown testified that he witnessed “a lot of blood” following the incident, but ultimately left the scene.

Trace William Cowen16 days ago
Chris Brown.
Music

Watch Chris Brown Handcuff Woman During Raunchy "Take You Down" Performance

The two-time Grammy winner turned up his performance of the 2008 song by simulating sex with a lucky fan.

Jaelani Turner-Williams20 days ago
Chris Brown
Pop Culture

Chris Brown Dog Attack Trial Ends in Mistrial Due to Juror Misconduct

The selection process for the new jury has already begun.

tara mahadevan29 days ago
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US R&B singer Chris Brown (R) arrives at the Southwark Crown Court in London on January 28, 2026. Brown returned to the UK court after pleading not guilty in July 2025 on further charges stemming from an alleged London nightclub brawl in 2023. NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 9: Rihanna is seen on June 9, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Chris Brown Successfully Requests to Exclude Rihanna Assault In $90M Dog Bite Trial

The R&B vocalist asked to block mention of the 2009 assault in his upcoming trial.

Jaelani Turner-Williams37 days ago
Chris Brown.
Pop Culture

Chris Brown Embroiled in Custody Fight With Ex Over Daughter, Lovely

The singer filed court documents seeking joint legal and physical custody of his 4-year-old, pushing back against Diamond Brown's bid to limit him to visitation rights.

Mark Elibert41 days ago
Chris Brown on stage wearing a red cap and a "Rags to Riches" T-shirt, with lights in the background.
Music

Chris Brown Awarded Honorary PhD in Visual and Performing Arts

Harvest Christian University recognizes the R&B star’s two-decade influence on music, dance, visual art, and live performance with an honorary doctorate.

Mark Elibert55 days ago
Chris Brown, in a textured white jacket, signing an autograph, surrounded by people in formal attire outdoors.
Music

Chris Brown's Latest Album 'Brown': Here Are the First Week Numbers

The album debuted to mixed reviews earlier this month ahead of the start of his co-headlining tour with Usher.

Joe Price60 days ago
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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 19: Chris Brown performs during Tycoon Music Festival at Little Caesars Arena on April 19, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)
Music

Man Reportedly Arrested at Chris Brown's Home After Jumping Fence, Trying to Start Fire

The caller told police they recognized the suspect and described him as an ongoing problem.

Abel Shifferaw64 days ago
Tank on the left is wearing a sparkling black jacket, and Chris Brown on the right is in a pink cardigan and cap.
Music

Tank Slams Pitchfork for Giving Chris Brown’s New Album 1.3 Out of 10, Calling it 'Piece of Sh*t'

The R&B singer accused critics of disguising hate as opinion.

Mark Elibert65 days ago
Chris Brown in a brown coat and beanie poses. Zara Larsson is seen in a floral yellow dress with large earrings, against a pink backdrop.
Music

Chris Brown Again Responds to Criticism Over New Album, Mentions Zara Larsson: 'I Don't Give a F*ck'

Larsson has criticized Brown in the past, including in an interview earlier this year.

Trace William Cowen65 days ago
Chris Brown wearing a pink cardigan, sunglasses, and a patterned bandana stands in front of a Louis Vuitton backdrop.
Music

Chris Brown Thanks Fans for Supporting New Album Despite ‘Mixed Reviews’

The singer said his last three albums faced similar scrutiny before eventually connecting with listeners.

Mark Elibert68 days ago
(L-R) Usher and Chris Brown.
Music

Usher Launches Tour Internship Ahead of R&B Tour With Chris Brown

Participants will get hands-on training in aspects of touring, such as production, operations, and wardrobe.

Trey Alston69 days ago
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Chris Brown.
Music

Chris Brown Taps Nitro Circus for Wild "For the Moment" Music Video

Packed with spectacular stunts, freestyle skills, and a ring of fire, Breezy's latest video one hell of a ride

tara mahadevan70 days ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: R&B singer Chris Brown arrives at Southwark Crown Court on July 11, 2025 in London, England. The R&B singer is facing charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent after he allegedly attacked music producer Abraham Diaw with a bottle at a London nightclub in 2023.
Music

Chris Brown's Ex Diamond Files Paternity Suit Over 4-Year-Old Daughter

The model and influencer proposed that the "Fallin'" singer have visitation for her daughter, Lovely, who is widely acknowledged to be the singer's child.

Jaelani Turner-Williams74 days ago

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