Featured
From Lil Wayne to Mike Tyson, celebrities have gotten some wacky tattoos—but whose is the wackiest of them all?Mike DeStefano
Pop Culture
A Full Timeline of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's Blood-Suckingly Bizarre Relationship
Rumors surfaced that Megan Fox was no longer rocking her engagement ring after she and MGK got into an explosive argument in February. Here's what to know.Dayna Haffenden
After two years away, the energy was palpable, the crowd was civil, and the artists were magnetic, making Osheaga’s 15th anniversary one to be remembered.Marriska Fernandes
Music
Joyner Lucas Apologizes After Taking Shots at MGK While Calling Out Lollapalooza for Lineup Placement (UPDATE)
Joyner Lucas took to Twitter to blast Lollapalooza over his placement in the upcoming festival's lineup. He also took a shot at MGK in the process.Brad Callas