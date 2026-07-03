MGK

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 14: MGK performs as part of Billboard Canada THE STAGE during the NXNE Music Festival at High Park Terrace inside Hotel X on June 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 11: Conor McGregor of Ireland prepares to face Max Holloway in a welterweight fight during the UFC 329 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 11, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Pop Culture

Machine Gun Kelly Continues to Troll Conor McGregor: ‘F*ck This Dude'

The rapper continued to mock McGregor's UFC 329 knee injury and fired off personal attacks towards the fighter.

Jaelani Turner-Williams5 days ago
Machine Gun Kelly wearing a plaid shirt and a Cleveland cap, smiling at an indoor event.
Music

MGK Says Rushing Blackout Tattoo Left Him Sick and Turned His Skin Yellow

The rapper says rushing the massive body modification affected his lymph nodes and led to a painful recovery.

Mark Elibert38 days ago
Two people sitting on porch steps, MGK wearing red pants and a cap, and Wiz Khalifa in black and white pants, both smiling.
Music

MGK Raps About His ‘New B*tch’ on ‘Blog Era Boyz’ Mixtape With Wiz Khalifa

The track is taken from Machine Gun Kelly and Wiz Khalifa's new collaborative mixtape, 'Blog Era Boyz.'

Joe Price56 days ago
Wiz Khalifa with a pink beanie and dreadlocks, mgk shirtless with spiky hair and tattoos, wearing camo pants.
Music

mgk and Wiz Khalifa Celebrate Tattoos in “everything tatted” Video Ahead of Collaborative Mixtape

The duo are set to drop their collaborative mixtape, ‘blog era boyz,’ on Friday.

Mark Elibert58 days ago
Machine Gun Kelly and Wiz Khalifa side by side; Kelly in black, Khalifa in plaid, both wearing necklaces.
Music

MGK and Wiz Khalifa Reunite for ‘Girl Next Door’ and Tease Blog Era Comeback

The longtime collaborators reunited for their first joint single in more than a decade.

Mark Elibert66 days ago
Advertisement
Machine Gun Kelly in a yellow shirt, and Corey Taylor in a black jacket and red hoodie, both smiling.
Music

MGK Revisits Feud With Slipknot's Corey Taylor: 'I Got Punched in the Face, I Punched Back'

MGK talke about his feud with Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, comparing it to getting “punched in the face.”

Mark Elibert73 days ago
MGK.
Music

MGK Says He's Banned from TSA PreCheck Due to Previous Drug Possession

The Cleveland rapper was unable to travel to Australia for nearly a decade after being busted with cocaine years before.

Jaelani Turner-Williams84 days ago
Machine Gun Kelly in a red shirt, smiling, and Fred Durst in a hoodie and cap, both in a split-screen image.
Music

MGK and Fred Durst Drop Nu-Metal Collaboration “Fix Ur Face”

Machine Gun Kelly taps into a heavier sound alongside the Limp Bizkit frontman.

Mark Elibert87 days ago
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly pose together. Megan wears a strapless dress, and MGK dons a pink floral suit.
Music

MGK Says He’s 'Stoked We Had a Baby' Under Megan Fox's New Photos

MGK and Megan Fox are co-parenting their daughter, Sage Blade, after they split.

Mark Elibert128 days ago
MGK with a pink guitar is on stage, holding a microphone. A person in white pants is walking from behind and is seen falling through a gap in the stage.
Music

Machine Gun Kelly Fan Faceplants After Falling Through Stage Hole, Gets His Hat as a Souvenir

The singer-rapper reacted instantly during the onstage incident at his London concert.

Alex Ocho131 days ago
Advertisement
Casie Colson Baker and Machine Gun Kelly (R) attend the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2026 in Paris, France.
Music

MGK Jokingly Says He Got ‘Mogged’ by His Daughter at the Stella McCartney Show 

Machine Gun Kelly's 16-year-old daughter, Casie Colson Baker, appeared alongside her father on his Instagram.

Joe Price134 days ago
Megan Fox Announces Her Return to Instagram—And Ex MGK Had Something to Say
Pop Culture

Megan Fox Returns to Instagram — And Ex Machine Gun Kelly Pops Up in the Comments

The actress shared sultry photos on Instagram, and Machine Gun Kelly didn’t waste time showing up in the comments.

Bernadette Giacomazzo136 days ago
(L-R) Megan Fox and Brian Austin Gree.
Pop Culture

Brian Austin Green Recalls Megan Fox at 17, Says She 'Relentlessly Pursued' Him

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star called Fox a "breath of fresh air" when they began dating following the "really hard" relationship he had previously.

Jaelani Turner-Williams183 days ago
A vinyl record cover featuring a person in a red jacket with "Lost Americana" on the back, set against a clear blue sky.
Music

mgk "lost americana" Platinum Metallic Vinyl: How to Buy

The rapper's latest album is available now in an exclusive platinum metallic vinyl edition on Complex.

Complex Staff190 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend Universal Music Group’s 2023 After Party to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards, Presented by Coke Studio and Merz Aesthetics’ Xperience+ at Milk Studios Los Angeles on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

MGK and Megan Fox Reportedly Haven't Reconciled But Co-Parent From Separate Households

The former couple is focused on raising their Saga, who was born last March.

Jaelani Turner-Williams192 days ago
Advertisement
(L-R) Bizzy Bone and MGK.
Music

Bizzy Bone Shows Love to MGK After Confirming Divisive Cleveland Quote Was Fake

The Bone Thugs-n-Harmony rapper was left riled up after a quote incorrectly credited to Machine Gun Kelly claimed he was the "most gangster out the city."

Trey Alston209 days ago
MALAGA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Brian Austin Green attends "Abominable" press conference during the San Diego Comic-Con Malaga 2025 at Palacio de Ferias y Congresos on September 26, 2025 in Malaga, Spain. PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Megan Fox attends Revolve Festival 2024 at HOTEL Revolve on April 13, 2024 in Palm Springs, California.
Pop Culture

Brian Austin Green Says He and Megan Fox 'Co-Parent Well': 'We Stay Out of Each Other's Way'

The ex-spouses share three sons, and Fox welcomed a daughter with MGK in June.

Jaelani Turner-Williams230 days ago
mgk performing on stage with a guitar, wearing a studded leather jacket, and singing into a microphone.
Music

mgk Jokes He's Like F1 Driver in the Bedroom: 'It Takes Me a Long Time to Get to the Finish Line'

"I’m not much far off from an F1 racer when I’m in the bedroom," MGK told fans in Vegas.

Trace William Cowen236 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App