Sports
Sports Media Power Ranking: The 2026 Edition
These are the 25 sports media personalities with the most power in the industry. This is how they accumulated that power and how they wield it.
Josh Pate Hates How National Media Covered College Football: “It Was Almost a Slap in the Face”
The podcaster on how he would change the sport and why he wants to be the Stone Cold Steve Austin of college football media.
Shams Charania on Parody Accounts: “I Don’t Know If I Should Be Flattered or Concerned”
ESPN’s Senior NBA Insider—and one of the most powerful people in sports media—looks back on his early side hustles, the scoops he whiffed on, and that time KD grilled him.
Highlights