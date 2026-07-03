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In hip-hop, creating an apparel line beyond basic merch means being cut from a different cloth. Here are the best MC-owned, operated, or faced clothing companies.Ian Stonebrook
Very few rappers have been involved in as many squabbles as 50 Cent.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
The Game goes deep on his recent work with Ye, his history with 50 Cent and G-Unit, this year's Super Bowl halftime show, and more during the four-hour chat.Trace William Cowen
50 Cent took to Instagram on Wednesday to respond to Irv Gotti after the Murder Inc. boss taunted the rapper during the Ja Rule and Fat Joe 'Verzuz' battle.Brad Callas