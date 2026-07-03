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A$AP Rocky in sunglasses, 50 Cent in a black tuxedo, and Ice Spice with long orange hair.
Music

ASAP Rocky Brings Out 50 Cent and Ice Spice to Close North American Tour

The final North American stop of ASAP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb World Tour featured surprise appearances from 50 Cent, Ice Spice, Tony Yayo, and more.

Mark Elibert4 days ago
Tony Yayo.
Music

Former G-Unit Affiliate Claims He Saw Tony Yayo Get Smacked in Dice Game

After the slap, which allegedly happened decades ago, Domination claims guns were drawn.

Trey Alston54 days ago
G-Unit Reebok G6
Sneakers

G-Unit's Reebok Sneakers Are Coming Back This Year

Tony Yayo has confirmed the Reebok G-Unit sneakers are returning soon.

Victor Deng64 days ago
(L-R) Uncle Murda and Gucci Mane.
Music

Uncle Murda Blasts Gucci Mane Over Pooh Shiesty Diss, Calls Him ‘a Rat’

"You can't sound like a civilian after being a gangsta for 20-something years," the G-Unit rapper said of the Atlanta rapper, before labeling him "a Sucka."

Will Lavin92 days ago
50 Cent.
Music

50 Cent's G-Unity Foundation Responds After Shreveport Donation Criticism

The rapper and entertainment mogul donated $500,000 to local non-profits in March.

Jaelani Turner-Williams103 days ago
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(L-R) 50 Cent and Jimmy Henchman.
Music

50 Cent Teases TV Series Based on Jimmy Henchman Court Documents: 'He Was Mad'

In a since-deleted social media post, the G-Unit mogul said he plans to turn Henchman’s legal history into a show as their long-running feud continues.

Mark Elibert107 days ago
(L-R) 50 Cent and J. Cole.
Music

50 Cent Responds to J. Cole's G-Unit Deal Comments: 'How Was I Supposed to Know?'

Had it not been for his fashion sense, Cole might have ended up on the same label as Lloyd Banks, Young Buck and The Game.

Will Lavin112 days ago
50 Cent and Young Buck at Rockwell Miami on May 28, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Music

Young Buck Suggests 50 Cent Got Into 'Weird' Things at the Playboy Mansion

The former G-Unit bandmates have been at odds for years, and last year they finally concluded their long-running financial dispute.

Joe Price120 days ago
(L) Clarissa Shields attends "Art Of Glam: Honoring The Hands Behind The Beauty" at Maybourne Beverly Hills on March 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (R) Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson visits "Fox & Friends" to discuss his new Fox Nation show "50 Ways to Catch a Killer" at Fox News Channel Studios on September 30, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Claressa Shields Denies 50 Cent's Claims She Cheated on Papoose With G-Unit Affiliate

She hopped on Instagram Live to deny an alleged affair Maserati Bud.

Trey Alston124 days ago
50 Cent.
Music

50 Cent Shares New Song, Teases That 'The Algorithm' Is on the Way

The G-Unit boss, who hasn't released a studio album since 2014's 'Animal Ambition,' looks like he might be gearing up to drop a new project.

Joe Price125 days ago
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Pop Smoke.
Music

Pop Smoke's Family Discuss Late Rapper's Friends Not Showing Up: 'Why We Quiet?'

The late rapper's mother and brother say they haven't been getting the support that many fans might think they have after Pop's death.

Will Lavin125 days ago
(R-L) 50 Cent and Mekai Curtis (as Kanan).
Pop Culture

50 Cent Shares 'Raising Kanan' Final Season Trailer, Tells Fans to 'Feel the Heat'

'Power Book III' is coming to a close, and Fif wants everyone to know the show plans on going out with a bang.

Will Lavin139 days ago
50 Cent.
Music

50 Cent Laughs Off Idea He Only Has 'One Good Album' After 'Curtis' Milestone

The G-Unit head honcho's third studio album has surpassed one billion streams on Spotify.

Joe Price153 days ago
Two men are pictured; on the left, Papoose in a white outfit with a headband and chains, and on the right, 50 Cent in a white shirt and cap holding a microphone.
Music

50 Cent and Papoose Troll Each Other With AI Videos on Social Media

Fif clowned Papoose for putting hands on a TikTok comedian, while Papoose questioned why Fif got into a feud with the 'Let's Rap About It' podcast.

Joe Price195 days ago
Tony Yayo in a black cap and t-shirt with "#GreatestOfAllTime" text, against a pink background.
Music

Tony Yayo Recalls Bentley Getting Shot Up at Mixtape Awards Amid Jimmy Henchman Beef

The G-Unit rapper says tensions boiled over during a chaotic night in Harlem tied to a long-running feud.

Mark Elibert200 days ago
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50 Cent.
Music

50 Cent Appears to Warn Fabolous, Jim Jones, Maino and Dave East in New Year Post

A vague social post from 50 Cent has fans questioning whether a new hip-hop clash is brewing.

Mark Elibert200 days ago
Fat Joe in a blue jacket and sunglasses, Young Buck in a black cap and shirt with "STAY FLY."
Music

Young Buck Jokes He’s ‘Finally’ Out of the Hospital After Fat Joe Claims His Crew Beat Him Up

The G-Unit alum joked that he was “expected to make a full recovery in 4-6 more decades.”

Trace William Cowen209 days ago
Diddy in a red outfit performs on stage, holding a microphone.
Music

Diddy Netflix Doc Highlights: Childhood Beatings, Suge Knight, Sex Worker Talks, and More

Diddy's reps have condemned the docuseries, calling it a "hit piece."

Trace William Cowen225 days ago

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