Rihanna

Rihanna is a Barbadian pop and R&B singer who rose to international fame with her 2005 debut album *Music of the Sun*. She was born Robyn Rihanna Fenty on February 20, 1988, in Saint Michael, Barbados. She is celebrated for hits like "Umbrella" and "Diamonds," and her eight studio albums showcase her evolving sound, with *Anti* (2016) marking a bold shift toward alternative R&B and experimental pop. Beyond music, Rihanna has redefined beauty and fashion standards through Fenty Beauty’s extensive shade range and Savage X Fenty’s body-positive lingerie campaigns. Her cultural relevance traces back to how she leverages her platform to challenge industry norms around inclusivity and empowerment. Fans return not only for her genre-blending music but also for her influence in creating spaces that celebrate diversity, making her a transformative figure whose impact extends far beyond the charts.

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Rihanna at a glamorous event, wearing an ornate headpiece and embellished outfit, with intricate makeup and jewelry.
Music

Rihanna Tells Woman Battling Cancer to Never Apologize for Her Appearance: ‘You're Fire'

A fan battling cancer bumped into Rihanna while grocery shopping, with the singer telling her she looked "fire."

Joe Price9 days ago
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
Music

Drake Drops 'Where She At' Tee Among 'Iceman' Merch on Amazon Storefront

The line is thought to be a dig at ASAP Rocky about Rihanna.

Jaelani Turner-Williams21 days ago
HOT 97 Summer Jam XX
Music

ASAP Rocky Tells Arizona Crowd He Would Have ‘F*cked the Sh*t Out Of’ Them If He Was Single Mid-Show

ASAP Rocky was clearly feeling the crowd during his recent Don't Be Dumb Tour stop in Arizona.

Joe Price21 days ago
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Rihanna in a sparkling outfit and A$AP Rocky in a pink suit at a formal event, both looking stylish and elegant.
Music

Rihanna Playfully Boasts About ASAP Rocky Being 'My Baby Daddy' in New Interview: 'I Had His Babies'

RiRi made the comments while holding up an issue of ‘Vibe’ featuring Rocky on the cover.

Trace William Cowen34 days ago
US R&B singer Chris Brown (R) arrives at the Southwark Crown Court in London on January 28, 2026. Brown returned to the UK court after pleading not guilty in July 2025 on further charges stemming from an alleged London nightclub brawl in 2023. NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 9: Rihanna is seen on June 9, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Chris Brown Successfully Requests to Exclude Rihanna Assault In $90M Dog Bite Trial

The R&B vocalist asked to block mention of the 2009 assault in his upcoming trial.

Jaelani Turner-Williams36 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Beyoncé attends The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. Kim Kardashian at the Gucci 2027 Cruise Collection Show on May 16, 2026 in New York, New York. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce out in Brooklyn on May 16, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, and Taylor Swift Named Among 'Forbes'' Richest Self-Made Women

Also holding positions on the list are Rihanna, Oprah Winfrey, and Luana Lopes Lara, who was named the youngest self-made billionaire last year.

Jaelani Turner-Williams43 days ago
A$AP Rocky in a camouflage jacket and Rihanna in a denim outfit and sunglasses, walking together at night.
Music

ASAP Rocky Says Shooting at His and Rihanna's L.A. Home Took Away 'Peace and Happiness’

Rocky discussed how an "unprovoked" shooting incident at their residence earlier this year disrupted his sense of safety and family life.

Alex Ocho44 days ago
A$AP Rocky in a pink suit and Rihanna in a sparkling gown with elaborate headpiece at a formal event, surrounded by photographers.
Music

Rihanna Pulls Up to Support ASAP Rocky at Opening Night of World Tour

The 'Don't Be Dumb'-supporting tour continues this Friday in Cleveland.

Trace William Cowen49 days ago
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Rihanna at a glamorous event, wearing an ornate, shimmering gown with intricate headpiece, surrounded by photographers.
Music

Rihanna Jokes She Feels 'Attacked' After Whitney Rose Mentions Ongoing Wait for New Album

"I want more," the 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star said.

Trace William Cowen50 days ago
Rihanna at a glamorous event, wearing an ornate, jeweled headpiece and a shimmering, intricately detailed outfit.
Music

Rihanna Home Shooting Suspect to Undergo Mental Competency Evaluation

If convicted as charged, the 35-year-old woman faces a possible life sentence.

Trace William Cowen57 days ago
Shakira in a denim outfit smiling, holding a microphone; Rihanna in a glittering, ornate outfit with elaborate makeup and headpiece.
Music

Shakira Posts Rihanna's "B*tch Better Have My Money" After Acquittal in Spanish Tax Fraud Case

Shakira is poised to be reimbursed for millions in fines after the court victory.

Trace William Cowen58 days ago
Jason Lee Calls Out Tyla for Rihanna Drama: 'She Didn't Even Know You Were There'
Pop Culture

Jason Lee Says Rihanna Didn’t ‘Snub’ Tyla at the Met Gala: ‘She’s Not a Mean Girl’

The media personality defends Rihanna, questions Tyla’s expectations at the Met Gala, and breaks down what really happened in that viral ‘snub’ encounter.

Bernadette Giacomazzo64 days ago
Rihanna
Music

Rihanna Gets Her Kids' Scribbles Tattooed on Her

She shares 8-month-old Rocki, 2-year-old Riot, and 4-year-old RZA with ASAP Rocky.

tara mahadevan69 days ago
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Rihanna and ASAP Rocky
Music

Rihanna Shares Met Gala Recap with ASAP Rocky Amid Speculation of Tension

The 45-second clip showed highlights from the night.

tara mahadevan69 days ago
Rihanna in a shimmering gown and ASAP Rocky in a pink suit at the 2026 Met Gala, surrounded by photographers.
Music

No, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Weren't Arguing After Met Gala, Source Says

A video of what some fans interpreted to be a fight between the stars went viral after the 2026 Met Gala.

Alex Ocho71 days ago
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 2026 Met Gala together
Style

Rihanna's 2026 Met Gala Look Is a Maison Margiela Mashup Two Years in the Making

The singer pulled from Maison Margiela Artisanal 2025 Looks 9 and 31 to build one of the night's most talked-about appearances.

Abel Shifferaw72 days ago

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