Snoop Dogg hopped on a video chat with Fatman Scoop on Wednesday to share stories of his friendship with Biggie, how he met the legendary rapper, and other classic hip-hop tales that he has gathered over the years.

Snoop shared the emotions he saw coming from the Notorious B.I.G. right after 2Pac was murdered, saying he could see the hurt in his eyes after the loss. Snoop was able to talk to Biggie after he ran into Lil' Cease following the shooting over the infamous Capone N Noreaga “NY NY” song, which also happened after Pac's murder.

"Cease take me upstairs, Biggie is upstairs in a walker, like what the old people walk around in," Snoop recalled of seeing B.I.G. following the "NY NY" shooting. "He got the little walker sitting at the edge of the bed. And when I walk in the room, we started talking. And then he looked me in my eyes and he say something that, you know what I'm saying, he's sad that Tupac is dead, but I can look in his eyes and I could see that he hurt. He didn't even have to say it, I could see that he hurt behind 2Pac being dead."

Snoop went on to explain that Biggie was not in any way glad that his West Coast rival had been killed because they were actually friends, and that the loss really impacted him.

"This is not a man that's happy or glamorized. This is his friend that's dead, they had a misunderstanding and he could never get no justice for his emotions, but he's showing me his emotions. And he explained to me how much he loved 2Pac."

Snoop also said that throughout the conversation they didn't even bring up the "NY NY" record, and that following their heart-to-heart the Doggfather later linked up with in the studio while B.I.G. was recording "Somebody's Gotta Die," and felt so much love when he heard how Biggie referenced him on the track.

Snoop and Scoop later talked about what Snoop thinks 2Pac would be doing if he was alive today, with Snoop saying he thinks Pac would remain outspoken on a lot of the issues in the industry now, and that he'd be making more records about police brutality now than all of the ones he made when he was alive.

You can watch the full interview between Snoop Dogg and Fatman Scoop below.