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These are the best rap albums of 2026, featuring Drake's 'Iceman', J. Cole's 'The Fall Off', and more.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
"Seeing him play something I built as a regular 22-year-old college student was honestly surreal," Omoggle LLC CEO Pablo Rogers tells Complex.Trace William Cowen
Gollin has become known for his embellished Vans, and has been co-signed by stars like Drake and Kai Cenat.Mike DeStefano
In 2026, the craft of rapping is still thriving. These are the 15 best verses of the year, featuring everyone from Jay-Z to Drake, Tierra Whack, and beyond.Dimas Sanfiorenzo