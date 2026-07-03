Drake

Aubrey Drake Graham first gained attention as an actor on the TV series Degrassi: The Next Generation before launching his music career with the 2009 mixtape So Far Gone. He was born on October 24, 1986, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He solidified his place in hip-hop with breakthrough albums like Take Care (2011), which won the Grammy for Best Rap Album, and Nothing Was the Same (2013). Known for hits such as “Started From the Bottom” and “Hotline Bling,” Drake helped popularize the atmospheric, moody sound associated with Toronto producers like Noah “40” Shebib, blending rap with R&B in a way that shaped the sound of the 2010s. Drake’s influence extends beyond music through collaborations with artists like Rihanna on “Work” (2016) and Future on the mixtape What a Time to Be Alive (2015). He launched the OVO Sound label in 2012 with 40 and Oliver El-Khatib, fostering Toronto’s music scene and expanding his entrepreneurial footprint. His 2018 album Scorpion broke streaming records on platforms like Spotify, underscoring his impact on hip-hop’s global reach and the evolution of rap’s melodic style.

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Drake.
Music

Drake 'Curse' May Be in Effect After He Bets $1.5 Million on Argentina to Win World Cup

Drizzy's latest bet comes after he lost big on Conor McGregor's UFC return fight.

Trey Alston3 hours ago
Drake in a blue tuxedo and Rick Ross in black attire with sunglasses, posing together at an event with people in the background.
Music

Rick Ross Says He'll Always ‘Celebrate’ His Drake Collaborations: ‘You Can’t Change the Past’

The MMG boss is urging those hoping for a reunion between him and Drake to move on.

Mark Elibert19 hours ago
Alice Rosenblum says nothing romantic happened with Drake after their viral video at a club in Canada, noting she has nothing but respect for him.
Pop Culture

Alice Rosenblum Breaks Silence on Viral Drake Video: 'I Have Nothing but Respect for Drake'

Alice Rosenblum says nothing romantic happened with Drake after their viral video at a club in Canada, noting she has nothing but respect for him.

Maggie Ekberg2 days ago
Drake performing on stage, wearing a white vest and holding a microphone. YUME in a yellow top is holding a "Complex News" microphone.
Music

YUME Looks Back on Co-Producing Drake's Kid Cudi-Featuring "IMY2" at Just 14 Years Old

The rising star was credited on Drake's Kid Cudi-featuring 'Certified Lover Boy' track "IMY2."

Trace William Cowen2 days ago
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Drake and Kyle Forgeard
Style

Drake Gives YouTuber Kyle Forgeard a Richard Mille Watch for His Birthday

Forgeard was shocked and said that he couldn't accept it.

Trey Alston6 days ago
Drake in a leather jacket and Conor McGregor in a blue suit, both looking confident.
Sports

Drake Places $1 Million Bet on Conor McGregor Ahead of UFC 329 Fight With Max Holloway

Drake is backing Conor McGregor's UFC return with a $1 million wager through Stake, just days after celebrating his biggest-ever win on the betting platform.

Mark Elibert7 days ago
Complex/YouTube
Style

The State of Streetwear: Complex Style Podcast Explores Major Brands of 2026

Hosts Aria Hughes and Chris Chance debated the current wave of streetwear.

Jaelani Turner-Williams7 days ago
Bobbi Althoff at "The Roast of Kevin Hart" Red Carpet at Netflix Is A Joke Fest held at Kia Forum on May 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Drake attends the "Top Boy" UK Premiere at Hackney Picturehouse on September 04, 2019 in London, England.
Music

Bobbi Althoff Jokes About Being ‘Irrelevant’ Despite Interviewing Drake

Nearly a year after last sitting down with the Iceman rapper on her podcast, the comedian and podcaster posted an Instagram reel where she predicted her fading popularity.

Jaelani Turner-Williams9 days ago
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Cristiano Ronaldo in a Portugal jersey, smiling and giving a thumbs-up gesture.
Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Spotted Doing Drake's 'Where She At?' Gesture Days After They Linked Up

Drake's recent run-in with the Portuguese soccer team captain clearly had an impact.

Joe Price12 days ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo in a red shirt at an event; Drake performing on stage in a stylish outfit with a microphone.
Music

Giannis Antetokounmpo Suggests Drake Came Out on Top by Dropping 3 Albums After Kendrick Lamar Beef

Giannis seemingly supports the argument that Drake's 'Iceman,' 'Habibti,' and 'Maid of Honour' release strategy changed the post-beef landscape in his favor.

Trace William Cowen12 days ago
Drake in a light blue outfit on stage, pointing to the crowd, with a large audience and stage lights in the background.
Music

Drake Surprises Fan on TikTok Live: 'I Got a Lot of Love for You'

The 6 god gave the shocked but calm fan something to brag about for the rest of their life.

Trace William Cowen12 days ago
Drake and BenDaDonnn
Music

Drake Sparks Romance Rumors After Calling BenDaDonnn With Woman At His Side

Drake may have unintentionally debuted a new romance during a call with BenDaDonnn that was captured on livestream.

Trey Alston13 days ago
Drake.
Music

Drake Ponders Whether Therapy 'Needs' Him in World Cup Flex Post

Drizzy thinks his latest life update might be a help to those in need of being uplifted.

Trey Alston14 days ago
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(L-R) Drake and Christiano Ronaldo.
Music

Drake Swears He and Cristiano Ronaldo Are 'the Same Height' in World Cup Selfie

The Portuguese soccer player thanked Drake for hosting him and the rest of the team in "his" country.

Jaelani Turner-Williams14 days ago

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