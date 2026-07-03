Drake

Aubrey Drake Graham first gained attention as an actor on the TV series Degrassi: The Next Generation before launching his music career with the 2009 mixtape So Far Gone. He was born on October 24, 1986, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He solidified his place in hip-hop with breakthrough albums like Take Care (2011), which won the Grammy for Best Rap Album, and Nothing Was the Same (2013). Known for hits such as “Started From the Bottom” and “Hotline Bling,” Drake helped popularize the atmospheric, moody sound associated with Toronto producers like Noah “40” Shebib, blending rap with R&B in a way that shaped the sound of the 2010s. Drake’s influence extends beyond music through collaborations with artists like Rihanna on “Work” (2016) and Future on the mixtape What a Time to Be Alive (2015). He launched the OVO Sound label in 2012 with 40 and Oliver El-Khatib, fostering Toronto’s music scene and expanding his entrepreneurial footprint. His 2018 album Scorpion broke streaming records on platforms like Spotify, underscoring his impact on hip-hop’s global reach and the evolution of rap’s melodic style.