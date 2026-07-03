Mobb Deep

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Jay-Z and Alicia Keys smiling at an event, both dressed in formal attire.
Music

New Yorkers Are Celebrating Knicks Championship With These Songs Instead of "Empire State of Mind"

For many New Yorkers, Jay-Z and Alicia Keys's 2009 blockbuster isn't the go-to anthem.

Trace William Cowen33 days ago
Illustration of a Nas with sunglasses and a jacket, under the text "Legend Has It... Feature Presentation."
Music

Nas Drops New Project Collecting His 2025 Feature Verses and Commentary on the Collabs

The album consists of his guest verses across the 'Legend Has It...' album series.

Joe Price127 days ago
Album cover of "The Massacre" by 50 Cent with two marbled vinyl records.
Music

50 Cent 'The Massacre' 20th Anniversary Complex Exclusive Vinyl: How to Buy

The 2005 album is available now in a limited edition blue marble vinyl exclusively on Complex.

Complex Staff247 days ago
Diane Martel.
Music

Diane Martel, Pioneering Music Video Director for Mariah Carey, Method Man and More, Dead at 63

Martel’s work spanned genres and generations, directing videos for some of the biggest names.

Will Lavin302 days ago
Mobb Deep
Music

Mobb Deep Go "Against the World" on First New Song Since Prodigy's Death

The song will appear on their new album 'Infinite' that drops in October.

Trey Alston308 days ago
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Havoc and Tupac
Music

Havoc Explains Origin of 2Pac's "Hit 'Em Up" Diss to Mobb Deep

A 'Vibe' article is at the root of everything, the QB legend says.

Trey Alston314 days ago
A billboard advertising new albums by Nas, DJ Premier, Mobb Deep, Ghostface Killah, De La Soul, Big L, and Raekwon against a clear sky.
Music

Mass Appeal Teases Albums From Nas and DJ Premier, Mobb Deep, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, and More

The label has a new series titled 'Legend Has It...' that celebrates and spotlights some of the most influential artists of all time.

Mark Elibert458 days ago
Two men posing, one in a beanie and sunglasses, the other in a bandana, both wearing necklaces
Pop Culture

Havoc Co-Signs Potential Mobb Deep Biopic Starring 'The Wire' Actors

Tray Chaney, who portrayed Poot Carr in the hit HBO series, has been campaigning for himself and co-star JD Williams.

Brad Callas795 days ago
Split image: Left - Musician on stage with hand on heart. Right - Musician courtside, smiling, casual attire
Music

J. Cole's Kendrick Lamar Disses on "7 Minute Drill" Mirror Jay-Z’s Nas Mockery on "Takeover"

The 2001 track from Jay ultimately resulted in Nas releasing his classic "Ether" diss later that year.

Trace William Cowen834 days ago
supreme and sick of it all shirts
Style

Supreme Sued by Hardcore Band Sick of It All Over Mobb Deep Collab Shirts

While the lawsuit focuses on a Supreme collaboration from this June, the dispute over the logo dates back several years.

Trace William Cowen1005 days ago
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Music

Havoc Says He Almost Died in a Fight During "Shook Ones Pt. II" Video Shoot

The music video was shot in Havoc and Prodigy's native Queensbridge, which Havoc says gave it a "grimy" and "authentic" feel.

tara mahadevan1051 days ago
Music

Havoc Clarifies Origin of Mobb Deep's “Shook Ones, Pt II” Stove Sample: ‘The Myth Sounds Better Than the Real Story’

The Queensbridge native had been running with the idea that the sample was an actual stove for years.

Mark Elibert1106 days ago
Prodigy ‘The Hegelian Dialectic: The Book of Heroine’
Music

Stream Prodigy's New Posthumous Album ‘The Hegelian Dialectic: The Book of Heroine’

Five years after the tragic death of Prodigy, the rapper's estate has released his first posthumous album ‘The Hegelian Dialectic: The Book of Heroine.'

Brad Callas1386 days ago
Prodigy from Mobb Deep performs at Le Trianon
Music

Prodigy's Solo Catalog Is Streaming Again, Posthumous Album 'The Hegelian Dialectic: The Book of Heroine' Announced

Prodigy's estate also announced the posthumous album 'The Hegelian Dialectic: The Book of Heroine' and when to expect its lead single "You Will See."

Joshua Espinoza1520 days ago

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