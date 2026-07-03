French Montana

French Montana emerged from the Bronx's vibrant hip-hop scene in the early 2010s, quickly making a name for himself with his role in the "Coke Wave" movement, a subculture blending gritty street narratives with melodic hooks. His Moroccan-American heritage informs his global sound, which helped him stand out as he transitioned into the Los Angeles rap landscape. Known for collaborations with heavyweights like Drake, Rick Ross, and DJ Khaled, French Montana connects East Coast grit with West Coast vibes. Fans engage with his music for its radio-friendly appeal and the way he channels multicultural influences to bridge diverse audiences and scenes.

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 3: Rapper French Montana (center) before Game 1 of the NBA Finals between New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs near Madison Square Garden on June 3, 2026 in New York City. The Knicks return to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 when they also played the Spurs, seeking the franchise's first championship since 1973.
Music

French Montana Offers to Help Taxi Driver Caught in the Middle of Knicks Celebration (UPDATE)

New York Knicks fans danced atop the cab, preventing the driver from picking up any fares.

Jaelani Turner-Williams28 days ago
A split image showing 21 Savage in dark attire, Shakira in a sparkling outfit, and LISA in a red, ornate costume.
Music

FIFA Unveils 18-Track World Cup 2026 Album f/ 21 Savage, Shakira, LISA

The official soundtrack spans global genres and features some of the biggest names in music ahead of the summer tournament.

Alex Ocho42 days ago
Max B in a blue hat and checkered shirt walks on a red carpet. He's wearing jeans with black designs and accessorized with jewelry.
Music

Max B Walks Out of Complex Interview After Learning He Wasn’t Included on Best New York Rappers List

The Harlem rapper abruptly left Complex’s Re-Rank set during an appearance with French Montana after reacting to being left off the publication’s greatest New York MCs list.

Mark Elibert50 days ago
(L-R) French Montana and Max B.
Music

French Montana and Max B Keep the Wave Going with 'Cosmos Brothers' Album

The longtime collaborators have returned with 'Wave Gods 2,' a 26-track project packed with major features, melodic street records, and the new "Go Ladies" video.

Mark Elibert55 days ago
Max B is seen on May 13, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Max B Says He's Behind Biggie, Jay-Z, and Nas Among Greatest New York Rappers

Max B defends placing himself behind The Notorious B.I.G., Jay-Z and Nas in the best New York rappers conversation on 'Million Dollaz Worth of Game.'

Jose Martinez56 days ago
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(L-R) Rick Ross and Drake.
Music

Rick Ross Says He Doesn't Want to See Drake Lose: 'My N***a, Shine'

It comes after Rozay intentionally skipped over Drizzy versus during his 'VERZUZ' with French Montana.

Jaelani Turner-Williams68 days ago
(L-R) French Montana and Rick Ross.
Music

French Montana vs. Rick Ross: The Official 'VERZUZ' Setlist

Check out all the songs the rappers played during their 'VERZUZ' event.

Joe Price69 days ago
Rick Ross and French Montana
Music

French Montana Debuts New Track “Smoking Pt. 2” Featuring Max B and Rick Ross During ‘VERZUZ’

French Montana's “Smoking Pt. 2” featuring Max B and Rick Ross is set to drop on Friday via streaming platforms.

Alex Ocho70 days ago
Max B and French Montana
Music

French Montana Brings Out Max B During Rick Ross 'VERZUZ'

French Montana surprised the 'VERZUZ' crowd by bringing out his longtime collaborator and friend Max B on Thursday night.

Andrew White70 days ago
French Montana and Rick Ross are featured with a large "V" between them, promoting a Complex and Apple Music collaboration.
Music

Rick Ross Skips Drake’s Vocals During “Aston Martin Music” at 'VERZUZ': 'Sing Little Man’s Part'

French and Rozay brought their catalogs to the 'VERZUZ' stage on Thursday.

Trace William Cowen70 days ago
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Rick Ross and French Montana
Music

Watch Rick Ross and French Montana Face Off for the Latest 'VERZUZ'

The two rappers will go head-to-head for the latest 'VERZUZ' event, presented by Complex and Apple Music.

Joe Price70 days ago
Drake in a blue suit and bow tie, and Rick Ross in sunglasses and a black shirt, pose together at an event with a crowd behind them.
Music

Rick Ross Says He’ll Skip Drake Verses in French Montana ‘VERZUZ’

Despite frequently collaborating with Drake, the rapper has been at odds with him ever since they started beefing in 2024.

Joe Price70 days ago
MIAMI, FL - JANUARY 26: (L-R) French Montana, Rick Ross Attend Rick Ross Celebrates His Birthday At Mr. Hospitality's El Tucán With Haute Living And Rolls-Royce Motor Cars at El Tu
Pop Culture

French Montana and Rick Ross 'VERZUZ' Trading Cards and Merch: How to Buy

Limited-edition GAS Trading Cards and merch for the event are available on Complex.

Complex Staff70 days ago
French Montana and Rick Ross facing each other, with a large "VERZUZ" in the center. Complex and Apple Music logos above.
Music

French Montana and Rick Ross Set for 'VERZUZ' Event: Everything You Need to Know

Here's what you need to know ahead of the latest 'VERZUZ.'

Trace William Cowen77 days ago

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