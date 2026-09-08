Accessibility Statement
Complex values audience diversity and inclusion, and to that end, we are actively working to further enhance the accessibility of our websites to visitors who use digital assistive technologies like screen readers, screen magnifiers, or voice recognition software. We view accessibility as an ongoing effort.
We are:
- Implementing measures to ensure we meet Levels A and AA of the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) version 2.0;
- Engaging with accessibility and usability specialists to advise us on our efforts and provide regular third-party testing of our websites; and
- Reviewing existing measures for potential improvements in performance, speed, and accessibility.
If you have any questions, comments, or concerns, please contact [email protected]