The Notorious B.I.G.

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Sean "P. Diddy" Combs and Snoop Dogg attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of "Can't Stop Won't Stop" at Writers Guild of America, West on June 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Diddy, Snoop Dogg, and More Named in “Nasty Girl” and “I Wanna Thank Ya” Sample Lawsuit

The copyright infringement lawsuit alleges the two songs contain an uncleared sample from the 1980 song “Skatin’".

Jose Martinez20 days ago
Charli Baltimore attends WEtv celebration premieres of Growing Up Hip Hop New York and Untold Stories of Hip Hop at Paley Center for Media.
Music

Charli Baltimore on Dame Dash Accusing Her of Sleeping With Biggie’s Friends Jay-Z, Lance Rivera

Dash alleged that Charli Baltimore slept with Hov and Rivera following Biggie's murder in 1997.

Joe Price28 days ago
Two images side by side: on the left, Lil' Cease in a black outfit and hat; on the right, The Notorious B.I.G. in a hat and coat.
Music

Lil' Cease Refutes Claims Notorious B.I.G. Had 'Gay' Lyrics: ‘You’re Not Slandering My N***a’

The Junior M.A.F.I.A. veteran was asked how he feels about critics calling Biggie's lyrics "suspect."

Alex Ocho36 days ago
Max B is seen on May 13, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Max B Says He's Behind Biggie, Jay-Z, and Nas Among Greatest New York Rappers

Max B defends placing himself behind The Notorious B.I.G., Jay-Z and Nas in the best New York rappers conversation on 'Million Dollaz Worth of Game.'

Jose Martinez76 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 08: C.J Wallace attends The Biggie Experience: "The Return Of The King" Private Launch on March 08, 2024 in New York City.
Music

CJ Wallace Scores Big Win in Defamation Lawsuit Against Former Producer

A default was entered against producer Jonathan Hay, who had given interviews accusing Wallace of setting him up to be sexually assaulted by Diddy.

Jaelani Turner-Williams87 days ago
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 10: Tameka "Tiny" Harris attends The Premiere Screening of TV One's "UNCENSORED" at RETREAT by The Gathering Spot on March 10, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 01: Photo of NOTORIOUS BIG and BIGGIE SMALLS
Music

Tiny Recounts Biggie Apologizing to XSCAPE for Calling Them ‘Ugly’ on ”Just Playing (Dreams)”

The late rapper poked fun at XSCAPE on his 1994 song "Just Playing (Dreams)."

Jaelani Turner-Williams127 days ago
J. Cole with a beard and a hoodie looks intently to the side, surrounded by blurred figures in the foreground.
Music

J. Cole Raps 'F*ck Them Lil' Sympathy Grammys' on New Mike WiLL Made-It Collab "OFG!"

The track is featured on Mike WiLL Made-It’s new album, 'R3SET.'

Trace William Cowen138 days ago
(L-R) Layzie Bone and Finesse2Tymes.
Music

Layzie Bone Revisits Finesse2Tymes Sample Drama, Doubles Down on Drug Use Advice

The Bone Thugs-n-Harmony rapper said he hit 2Tymes with "some uncle shit."

tara mahadevan159 days ago
(L-R) Lil Kim and The Notorious B.I.G.
Music

Lil Kim Recalls Biggie Helping Her Buy a Car Because He Couldn't Drive

The 'Hard Core' rapper revealed she drove her Lexus in the late legend's funeral procession.

Jaelani Turner-Williams164 days ago
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J. Cole performs during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 06, 2025
Music

J. Cole Raps From the Perspectives of 2Pac and Biggie on New Song "What If"

Cole imagines a world where the two hip-hop titans' feud never turned violent.

Joe Price180 days ago
(L-R) Notorious B.I.G., Diddy and OutKast.
Music

Sleepy Brown 'Wanted to Fight' Diddy Over Biggie's Alleged OutKast Diss

The Organized Noize producer and singer claims the late New York legend took shots at André 3000 and Big Boi in his "Big Poppa" music video.

Jaelani Turner-Williams192 days ago
Toure with glasses and curly hair on the left; Tupac Shakur wearing a bandana and vest on the right.
Music

Touré Pushes Back on 50 Cent’s Diddy Doc Over 2Pac Quad Studios Shooting

The journalist says the documentary misleads viewers about Diddy and explains who 2Pac believed set him up.

Mark Elibert235 days ago
Stevie J and Faith Evans attend The Recording Academy And Clive Davis' 2019 Pre-GRAMMY Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 9, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Music

Faith Evans Says She Was Friends With Stevie J 'For a Very Long Time' Before They Married

The vocalist shared that Stevie J revealed his feelings for her while recording her 2017 album 'The King & I.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams236 days ago
Touré, a journalist and cultural critic, smiling in a checkered shirt. Notorious B.I.G., a rapper, wearing a white hat.
Music

Touré Says Biggie Clip in 50 Cent’s Diddy Doc Is Taken Out of Context

Touré explains the Biggie quote about fearing death came from the 'Ready to Die' era, not his final days.

Mark Elibert238 days ago
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(L-R) Nas, Erick Sermon and Notorious B.I.G.
Music

Erick Sermon Regrets Not Signing Nas and The Notorious B.I.G. When He Had the Chance

The EPMD legend claimed he "could have had Wu-Tang, too."

Trey Alston241 days ago
Rapper Notorious B.I.G. AKA Biggie Smalls (Christopher Wallace) joined by Sean (Puffy) Combs at the 1995 Billboard Music Awards.
Music

Manager of Biggie's Estate Denies Diddy Used Late Rapper's Money to Pay for His Funeral

In the Netflix documentary 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning,' it was alleged that Diddy used Biggie's money to pay for his own funeral.

Joe Price243 days ago

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