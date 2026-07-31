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From the golden age to the shiny suit era, we're counting down the best rap albums of the 90s, from classics like Nas''Illmatic' to Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt.'Insanul Ahmed
A countdown of the ultimate Michael Jordan lyrical moments, rapped by everyone from Biggie to Jay-Z to A Tribe Called Quest.Complex
It’s fashionable to say that the 1990s were better, especially when it comes to rap. From Snoop Dogg to Jay-Z, these are the best rappers from the '90s.Dave Bry
Listen up we got a story to tell.Craig Jenkins