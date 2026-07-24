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Interview: Young Buck Opens Up About His Fallout and Reconciliation With 50 Cent in His New Book
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Young Buck Suggests 50 Cent Got Into 'Weird' Things at the Playboy Mansion
The former G-Unit bandmates have been at odds for years, and last year they finally concluded their long-running financial dispute.
Young Buck Agrees to Plea Deal, Avoids Prison Time
Buck has been sentenced to eight years of community corrections, with pretrial jail credit.
Fat Joe Mockingly Urges People to Buy Young Buck’s Diss Track: ‘I Heard He’s Doing Baaaad’
Joe recently recalled an alleged incident in which his crew jumped Young Buck at a music festival.
Young Buck Drops Fat Joe Diss, Saying Joe's Beatdown Story Is a Lie
"These rappers need to stop teaming up on these podcasts and making these lil skits"
Young Buck Jokes He’s ‘Finally’ Out of the Hospital After Fat Joe Claims His Crew Beat Him Up
The G-Unit alum joked that he was “expected to make a full recovery in 4-6 more decades.”
50 Cent to Receive $200K From Young Buck After Prolonged Bankruptcy Battle
50 Cent will receive $200,000 from Young Buck as part of a bankruptcy settlement after a long-running financial dispute.
50 Cent Reacts to Young Buck's Arrest, Questions Shape of Rapper's Head: 'Police Must've Hit Him'
After repeated bond supervision violations, Buck will serve 30 days in a Tennessee jail.
Young Buck Sentenced to 30 Days in Jail for Missing Bond Meetings
The rapper was arrested and ordered to spend 30 days in jail after missing meetings with his bond supervisor.
50 Cent Tells Young Buck He 'Should’ve Signed to Bad Boy' in Transphobic Comment Amid $250,000 Dispute
Buck reportedly paid Fif back, but Fif claims he never received the money which has reignited their feud.
50 Cent Tells Young Buck He 'Needs My Money by Monday' Following Bankruptcy Filing
50 Cent is cashing in on the $250,000 that Young Buck owes him.
Cheo Hodari Coker Recalls Young Buck Stabbing Incident at Infamous 2004 VIBE Awards Brawl
in 2004, a man punched Dr. Dre in the head, leading to an all-out brawl and Young Buck stabbing him in the chest.
Young Buck Is Open to Reuniting With 50 Cent and G-Unit for a Tour
The Nashville native's issues with 50 go back to 2008.
Young Buck Still Wants a Taylor Swift Collab: 'I Think We Owe Nashville Something Like That'
The Nashville native also wants to team up with two other stars from his hometown, Yelawolf and Jelly Roll.
50 Cent Apologizes to Everyone He's Offended: 'We Can Get More Done Together, Why We Work Against Each Other'
Considering 50 Cent's history of feuds, he might backtrack next week.
Young Buck on 50 Cent’s Continued Efforts to 'Discredit' Him: 'You Trying to Ja Rule Me Too?'
The former G-Unit member recently sat down with Steve-O for an extensive conversation touching on key moments from across his storied career.
DJ Kay Slay Honored With Hour-Long 200-Rapper Posse Cut 'Rolling 200 Deep'
The track features 200 rappers, including Snoop Dogg, Ice-T, Raekwon, Run DMC, Bun B, Big Daddy Kane, and more.
50 Cent Jokes About Young Buck and Lloyd Banks in Video Recap of Final Lap Tour
Fif once again took some (playful?) shots at his former G-Unit bandmates while recapping his New Jersey show.
Footage Shows Young Buck and Afroman’s Crews Scuffling at Club
Afroman claimed the G-Unit alum was high and "needs to stop punching people he don’t know in the stomach." Buck insists, "I don’t do drugs. I wasn’t drunk."