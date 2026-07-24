Young Buck

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50 Cent and Young Buck at Rockwell Miami on May 28, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Music

Young Buck Suggests 50 Cent Got Into 'Weird' Things at the Playboy Mansion

The former G-Unit bandmates have been at odds for years, and last year they finally concluded their long-running financial dispute.

Joe Price129 days ago
Young Buck visits the SiriusXM Studios.
Music

Young Buck Agrees to Plea Deal, Avoids Prison Time

Buck has been sentenced to eight years of community corrections, with pretrial jail credit.

Jose Martinez198 days ago
Fat Joe and Young Buck
Music

Fat Joe Mockingly Urges People to Buy Young Buck’s Diss Track: ‘I Heard He’s Doing Baaaad’

Joe recently recalled an alleged incident in which his crew jumped Young Buck at a music festival.

Trey Alston217 days ago
Young Buck and Fat Joe
Music

Young Buck Drops Fat Joe Diss, Saying Joe's Beatdown Story Is a Lie

"These rappers need to stop teaming up on these podcasts and making these lil skits"

Trey Alston218 days ago
Fat Joe in a blue jacket and sunglasses, Young Buck in a black cap and shirt with "STAY FLY."
Music

Young Buck Jokes He’s ‘Finally’ Out of the Hospital After Fat Joe Claims His Crew Beat Him Up

The G-Unit alum joked that he was “expected to make a full recovery in 4-6 more decades.”

Trace William Cowen218 days ago
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50 Cent and Young Buck posing together in a dimly lit venue, with neon lights in the background.
Music

50 Cent to Receive $200K From Young Buck After Prolonged Bankruptcy Battle

50 Cent will receive $200,000 from Young Buck as part of a bankruptcy settlement after a long-running financial dispute.

Mark Elibert364 days ago
Two images side by side: Left shows 50 Cent in a dark jacket and cap, right shows Young Buck in a blue cap and black shirt.
Music

50 Cent Reacts to Young Buck's Arrest, Questions Shape of Rapper's Head: 'Police Must've Hit Him'

After repeated bond supervision violations, Buck will serve 30 days in a Tennessee jail.

Joe Price472 days ago
Young Buck poses in front of a SiriusXM backdrop.
Music

Young Buck Sentenced to 30 Days in Jail for Missing Bond Meetings

The rapper was arrested and ordered to spend 30 days in jail after missing meetings with his bond supervisor.

Jose Martinez472 days ago
50 Cent and Young Buck, both wearing caps and jackets, posing together in a store with shoes in the background.
Music

50 Cent Tells Young Buck He 'Should’ve Signed to Bad Boy' in Transphobic Comment Amid $250,000 Dispute

Buck reportedly paid Fif back, but Fif claims he never received the money which has reignited their feud.

tara mahadevan596 days ago
50 Cent and Young Buck in Miami
Music

50 Cent Tells Young Buck He 'Needs My Money by Monday' Following Bankruptcy Filing

50 Cent is cashing in on the $250,000 that Young Buck owes him.

tara mahadevan711 days ago
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From left to right, the image shows three men: Mike Jackson, Young Buck, and Dr. Dre. Young Buck wears a studded leather jacket with a skull design
Music

Cheo Hodari Coker Recalls Young Buck Stabbing Incident at Infamous 2004 VIBE Awards Brawl

in 2004, a man punched Dr. Dre in the head, leading to an all-out brawl and Young Buck stabbing him in the chest.

Mark Elibert777 days ago
Two male artists in a club, one in hat with 'POWER' on it, the other in a studded shirt
Music

Young Buck Is Open to Reuniting With 50 Cent and G-Unit for a Tour

The Nashville native's issues with 50 go back to 2008.

Mark Elibert852 days ago
Singer on stage performing with a microphone, wearing a casual outfit
Music

Young Buck Still Wants a Taylor Swift Collab: 'I Think We Owe Nashville Something Like That'

The Nashville native also wants to team up with two other stars from his hometown, Yelawolf and Jelly Roll.

Brad Callas855 days ago
50 and buck are seen at a power event
Music

Young Buck on 50 Cent’s Continued Efforts to 'Discredit' Him: 'You Trying to Ja Rule Me Too?'

The former G-Unit member recently sat down with Steve-O for an extensive conversation touching on key moments from across his storied career.

Trace William Cowen926 days ago
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Music

DJ Kay Slay Honored With Hour-Long 200-Rapper Posse Cut 'Rolling 200 Deep'

The track features 200 rappers, including Snoop Dogg, Ice-T, Raekwon, Run DMC, Bun B, Big Daddy Kane, and more.

Brad Callas993 days ago
Music

50 Cent Jokes About Young Buck and Lloyd Banks in Video Recap of Final Lap Tour

Fif once again took some (playful?) shots at his former G-Unit bandmates while recapping his New Jersey show.

Joe Price1037 days ago
Music

Footage Shows Young Buck and Afroman’s Crews Scuffling at Club

Afroman claimed the G-Unit alum was high and "needs to stop punching people he don’t know in the stomach." Buck insists, "I don’t do drugs. I wasn’t drunk."

Brad Callas1120 days ago

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