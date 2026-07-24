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Chef Marcus Samuelsson brought his culinary skills and Ethiopian background to the Brooklyn event to take the beloved Snack Wrap® to new, tasty heights.McDonald's
From Kanye West debuting Nike Air Yeezys to Lil Kim's memorable moto outfit, these are the most iconic Grammy style moments of all time.Mike DeStefano
From Ice Cube to Lil' Kim to Method Man, here's a collection of some of the best rap songs that perfectly match a wrestler's gimmicks.Elton Jones
From Lil Kim (who was the first woman rapper on the carpet) to Cardi B, SZA and more, here are the most iconic appearances at the Met Gala throughout the years.Jessica Mckinney