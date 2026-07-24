Lil Kim

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Cardi B and Lil Kim
Music

Lil Kim Jokes That Cardi B Is Her New Manager

The Queen Bee explained that it's an inside joke.

Trey Alston114 days ago
Split image. Left: Cardi B performing in a red outfit. Center: Lil' Kim in a red corset and black jacket. Right: Cash Cobain in a graphic t-shirt and cap on stage.
Music

Cardi B Brings Out Surprise Guests Lil’ Kim and Cash Cobain at Madison Square Garden

Night one of the Little Miss Drama Tour's NYC run delivered major hometown moments.

Alex Ocho124 days ago
Kim Wyatt, Nicole Schevziwger, Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar, Jessica Sutta and Melody Thornton from the Pussycat Dolls pose for a picture ahead of the 12th annual MTV Europe Music Awards 2005 on November 1, 2005 in Lisbon, Portugal. The MTV Europe Music Awards 2005 will take place on November 3.
Music

Carmit Bachar Says She 'Was Not Contacted' About the Pussycat Dolls Reunion

Carmit Bachar was part of the group for nearly a decade before its commercial breakthrough, making her absence from the reunion all the more noticeable.

Alex Gonzalez133 days ago
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Lil Kim
Music

Lil Kim on Her Super Fans: 'Y’all Are the Reason We’re Not Where We Supposed to Be Yet'

She said her stans are the ones who "think that they know best for me."

tara mahadevan154 days ago
(L-R) Lil Kim and The Notorious B.I.G.
Music

Lil Kim Recalls Biggie Helping Her Buy a Car Because He Couldn't Drive

The 'Hard Core' rapper revealed she drove her Lexus in the late legend's funeral procession.

Jaelani Turner-Williams157 days ago
On the left, Cardi B and Latto pose stylishly, one in a mint outfit, the other in red with sunglasses. On the right, Nicki Minaj performs in a sparkly dress.
Music

Latto Names Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Among Her Mount Rushmore Picks: 'I Love a Lot of People'

"I don’t want it to sound too cliché," Latto said when revealing her picks.

Trace William Cowen295 days ago
50 Cent in a suit and tie, smiling; Lil' Kim wearing sunglasses and a stylish outfit, with a neutral expression.
Music

50 Cent Uses AI to Troll Lil Kim Photo: ‘I Tried to Fix It’

The rapper was shocked by a recent photo of the Queen Bee and tried to change it around.

Mark Elibert431 days ago
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 27: Bhad Bhabie attends Bhabie City Hosted By Bhad Bhabie at Magic City on March 27, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Pop Culture

Bhad Bhabie on Being Compared to Tiny and Lil Kim Post-Surgery: ‘I’m Literally in Love With My Face’

The rapper said people are hating on her because she's a "naturally pretty girl."

Jaelani Turner-Williams456 days ago
Lil Kim and Voletta Wallace during the Biggie Inspires art exhibit in 2019.
Music

Lil’ Kim Pays Tribute to The Notorious B.I.G’s Late Mother Voletta Wallace

The Notorious B.I.G.'s mother, Voletta Wallace, passed away last month at 72.

Joe Price498 days ago
Lil' Kim performing on stage, wearing a black crop top with a yellow crown design, holding a microphone, and smiling.
Music

Lil’ Kim Gets Thanked for L.A. Rain After Monsoon Comments

The rapper faced backlash earlier this month for wishing a monsoon on Los Angeles to extinguish the catastrophic wildfires.

Alex Ocho548 days ago
Lil' Kim performing onstage at Hip Hop 50 Live.
Music

Lil' Kim Doubles Down on Praying for Monsoon in Los Angeles: 'Any Questions?'

She previously said that she was praying for a monsoon to hit Los Angeles amid the wildfires.

Joe Price558 days ago
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Lil' Kim during a concert with Fat Joe at the Apollo Theater in NYC.
Music

Lil' Kim Says She's Praying for a Monsoon to Hit L.A. Amid Fires

The misguided message came in an Instagram Story on Tuesday.

Joe Price559 days ago

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