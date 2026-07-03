A$AP Rocky

ASAP Rocky is a rapper and songwriter from Harlem who emerged in the early 2010s as a leading voice in hip-hop’s new wave. He was born Rakim Athelaston Mayers on October 3, 1988, in New York City, U.S. A founding member of the A$AP Mob collective, he is known for merging Southern rap rhythms with psychedelic sounds and experimental production, while his fashion-forward image and visually striking music videos have set him apart. His cultural relevance is anchored in his role as a bridge between hip-hop and high fashion, exemplified by collaborations with Dior and Gucci that have reshaped luxury’s relationship with the genre. Fans return to his work not only for his music but also for the way he elevates style, making his releases moments where fashion and hip-hop intersect in innovative ways.

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ASAP Rocky.
Music

ASAP Rocky Names His Top 10 Flyest New York Rappers of All Time

Pretty Flacko has shown some love to the Big Apple's freshest dressed MCs, but do you agree with his list?

Will Lavin41 seconds ago
ASAP Rocky Puma Suede '94
Sneakers

ASAP Rocky's Puma Suede '94 Collab Releases This Week

Here's how to cop the ASAP Rocky x Puma Suede '94.

Victor Deng4 days ago
A$AP Rocky performs onstage at 2026 Governors Ball Music Festival held at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 07, 2026 in New York, New York.
Music

ASAP Rocky’s AWGE Calls Out ‘Selective Reporting’ on the Rapper Amid Sold-Out Tour

The rapper's creative agency called out "how quiet it gets" when the 'Don't Be Dumb' artist has found tour success.

Jaelani Turner-Williams15 days ago
A$AP Rocky attends Tribeca X Awards Ceremony- 2026 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 09, 2026 in New York City.
Music

ASAP Rocky Holds Up Fan's Sign Seemingly Dissing Drake's Three Latest Albums

The 'Don't Be Dumb' rapper appeared to be thrilled by the sign, which not-so-subtly took apparent aim at Drake.

Joe Price15 days ago
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Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
Music

Drake Drops 'Where She At' Tee Among 'Iceman' Merch on Amazon Storefront

The line is thought to be a dig at ASAP Rocky about Rihanna.

Jaelani Turner-Williams22 days ago
HOT 97 Summer Jam XX
Music

ASAP Rocky Tells Arizona Crowd He Would Have ‘F*cked the Sh*t Out Of’ Them If He Was Single Mid-Show

ASAP Rocky was clearly feeling the crowd during his recent Don't Be Dumb Tour stop in Arizona.

Joe Price22 days ago
ASAP Rocky on stage wearing a white outfit and holding a megaphone, with a blue background.
Style

AWGE Plans to Launch Thongs In Response to Viral ASAP Rocky Video: 'You Played Yaself'

Some speculated that a microphone pack or harness resembled a thong in a recent video of ASAP Rocky performing live.

Joe Price24 days ago
Rihanna in a sparkling outfit and A$AP Rocky in a pink suit at a formal event, both looking stylish and elegant.
Music

Rihanna Playfully Boasts About ASAP Rocky Being 'My Baby Daddy' in New Interview: 'I Had His Babies'

RiRi made the comments while holding up an issue of ‘Vibe’ featuring Rocky on the cover.

Trace William Cowen35 days ago
A$AP Rocky in a gold suit with a shiny orange shirt and tie, wearing sunglasses and earrings.
Sports

ASAP Rocky Says He's a 'Good Luck Charm' for the Knicks After Game 4 Win

"Thank me later," he told New York Knicks fans while celebrating the win on the court.

Joe Price36 days ago
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ASAP Rocky
Music

ASAP Rocky Makes His NBA Loyalties Clear: 'I Am a Knick'

The team is currently up 2-0 in the NBA Finals.

Trey Alston41 days ago
ASAP Rocky and Zohran Mamdani
Music

ASAP Rocky Says He Would Beat NYC Mayor in a Rap Battle: 'Mamdani Ain't F*cking With Me'

Rocky said that he's down to both "battle" and to "debate" the NYC mayor.

tara mahadevan45 days ago
A$AP Rocky in a camouflage jacket and Rihanna in a denim outfit and sunglasses, walking together at night.
Music

ASAP Rocky Says Shooting at His and Rihanna's L.A. Home Took Away 'Peace and Happiness’

Rocky discussed how an "unprovoked" shooting incident at their residence earlier this year disrupted his sense of safety and family life.

Alex Ocho45 days ago
Azealia Banks on stage with a microphone, wearing a black outfit with a bright pink collar, under blue stage lights.
Music

Azealia Banks Responds to Our NY Rappers List, Says She's 'Better Than' ASAP Rocky: 'Defund Complex'

Banks was not included in the ranking, while Rocky came in at No. 40.

Trace William Cowen50 days ago

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