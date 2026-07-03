Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj, born Onika Tanya Maraj in Saint James, Trinidad and Tobago, emerged on the hip-hop scene with her 2009 mixtape "Beam Me Up Scotty" before signing with Young Money Entertainment in 2009. She gained mainstream success with her debut album "Pink Friday" (2010), which featured the hit single "Super Bass," earning multi-platinum certification. Throughout her career, Minaj has collaborated with artists like Lil Wayne on "Roger That" and Ariana Grande on "Side to Side," solidifying her presence in both hip-hop and pop music. Known for her alter ego Roman Zolanski, introduced on her 2012 album "Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded," Minaj incorporates theatrical storytelling and character-driven narratives into tracks like "Roman’s Revenge" featuring Eminem. Her 2014 album "The Pinkprint" includes introspective songs such as "All Things Go," reflecting personal growth and vulnerability. With over 100 million records sold worldwide, Minaj continues to influence contemporary music culture through her distinct voice, bold fashion statements, and high-profile collaborations.

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Nicki Minaj looks on as US President Donald Trump speaks about 'Trump Accounts.'
Music

Nicki Minaj Sued by Law Firm Over Alleged $230,000 in Unpaid Fees

In its lawsuit, Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP claimed the $229,541 owed by Minaj has entered into a default judgement, which will be determined by the court.

Jose Martinez3 days ago
Donald Trump speaking at a podium with flags behind him; Nicki Minaj smiling at a table, wearing a purple outfit with visible tattoo.
Music

Donald Trump Calls Nicki Minaj 'So Respected and So Hot' at White House Luncheon Event

The 'Pink Friday 2' rapper was in attendance at the Rose Garden luncheon on Monday when the president made the remarks.

Alex Ocho10 days ago
(L-R) Nicki Minaj and Elon Musk.
Music

Nicki Minaj Celebrates Elon Musk's Birthday, Thanks Him for 'Saving Free Speech'

The rapper's well wishes come after she made a surprise appearance at SpaceX's Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, last month.

Mark Elibert18 days ago
Nicki Minaj in a light blue off-shoulder dress with gold bracelets, standing against a neutral background.
Music

Nicki Minaj's Mom Reaches $400K Settlement in Her Husband's Wrongful Death Case

The amount that Nicki Minaj’s mom is set to receive as a settlement of the wrongful death lawsuit over her late husband’s death was revealed in court.

Mark Elibert19 days ago
66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Music

Nicki Minaj Memorializes Tay Keith, Calls Him 'Clearly So Beyond Talented'

Nicki Minaj, who was featured on the Tay Keith-produced “Pound Town 2” alongside Sexyy Red, spoke briefly about his talent.

Jade Gomez26 days ago
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JD Vance Speaks At Turning Point USA's AmericaFest Youth Conference In Phoenix
Music

Nicki Minaj Says She Wishes She Could Rewrite Past Lyrics: "It Sure Isn't Driving People to God"

The rapper suggested that she would do things differently these days.

Joe Price30 days ago
(L-R) Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump.
Pop Culture

Nicki Minaj Posts Donald Trump AI Birthday Tribute Featuring Elon Musk and Sydney Sweeney

To celebrate the U.S. president's 80th birthday, Minaj shared a carousel of photos generated by AI.

Alex Ocho31 days ago
Nicki Minaj with long black hair speaks into a microphone on stage, wearing a dark outfit. The background is blurred.
Music

Nicki Minaj Believes the Illuminati ‘Could’ Be Real, Says She's Faced ‘Spiritual Warfare’

The rapper didn't give a simple yes-or-no answer when asked about one of music's most enduring conspiracy theories.

Alex Ocho31 days ago
Lizzo in a white shirt with "B*TCH" text, and Nicki Minaj in a striped outfit with elaborate hairstyle.
Music

Lizzo Reflects on Nicki Minaj’s Long Reign Over Female Rap

Lizzo explains why Nicki Minaj’s dominance shaped female rap, and how a new wave of women MCs changed the landscape.

Mark Elibert40 days ago
Lizzo with long blonde hair in black, and Nicki Minaj with straight black hair in blue.
Music

Lizzo Appears to Address Nicki Minaj on Alternate Version of “Bitch”: ‘Used to Be the Biggest Fan’

The Grammy-winning artist shared a post referencing an alleged Nicki Minaj jab while unveiling alternate lyrics to "Bitch.”

Mark Elibert41 days ago
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(L) Dame Dash. (R) Jay-Z is seen arriving at Madison Square Garden on May 6, 2026 in New York, New York. YouTube/The Art of Dialogue/MEGA/GC Images
Music

Dame Dash Says Jay-Z's Roots Picnic Freestyle Was 'Terrible,' Calls His Hair 'Funny'

The Roc-A-Fella co-founder said he was "embarrassed" for his former friend.

Jaelani Turner-Williams44 days ago
Jay-Z attends The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Here's Who Jay-Z Dissed, and Why, in His Roots Picnic Freestyle

Drake, Nicki Minaj, Dame Dash, Tory Lanez, and Ye caught some bars.

Trey Alston46 days ago
Jay-Z and Nicki Minaj
Music

Jay-Z Appears to Diss Nicki Minaj in Roots Picnic Freestyle: 'That Lady Back on That Stuff'

He alluded to her "Ken" and Kenneth Petty's status as a sex offender.

Trey Alston46 days ago
Two images: Left shows Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump at an event. Right shows Ted Cruz speaking at a podium indoors.
Life

Ted Cruz Called Out by Trump Advisor for Allegedly 'Begging' for a Picture With Nicki Minaj

Alex Bruesewitz has claimed the Texas senator and his staff "literally sprinted" after the rapper to get a picture.

Joe Price52 days ago
(L-R) Nicki Minaj and Elon Musk.
Music

Nicki Minaj Thanks Elon Musk for 'Everything' He's 'Doing for Humanity' During SpaceX Launch

The rapper called the failed launch "historic" while visiting the Starbase facility.

Jaelani Turner-Williams54 days ago
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Two women side by side: Molly Santana performing with a microphone, wearing a black outfit; and Nicki Minaj smiling in a light blue dress.
Music

Molly Santana Says 'Everything About' Nicki Minaj is 'F*cking Special'

Before her appearance on Drake's 'Iceman,' Santana spoke with Complex about being a rising force in underground rap.

Joe Price58 days ago
Split image. Left: Lizzo in a fluffy outfit with floral background. Right: Nicki Minaj in a blue dress with a dark backdrop.
Music

Lizzo Addresses Nicki Minaj Dissing Her After the Grammys: ‘Just Have To Keep It Pushing'

Last December, Lizzo said she wasn't surprised by Minaj's embrace of MAGA. Months later, Minaj mocked Lizzo's body, album sales, and ongoing lawsuit.

Alex Ocho63 days ago
Nicki Minaj in a white fur coat gives a peace sign; Jay-Z in a black suit with a white rose boutonniere.
Music

Nicki Minaj Talks Embracing MAGA, Says Jay-Z Cost Obama 'a Lot'

Speaking about her embrace of MAGA politics and Donald Trump, Minaj said she was disappointed by the former Democratic president.

Joe Price63 days ago

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