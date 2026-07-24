Young Thug

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A person sitting on a sofa holding a red shirt with "streamer ch@" written on it. A table with a box and a lamp are nearby.
Style

Kai Cenat’s Streamer University Announces Sp5der and Ch@mobile Exclusive T-Shirts

The red tee from Streamer University's Ch@mobile partnership dropped for Complex subscribers only.

Oruny Choi4 days ago
2026 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Music

Young Thug Announces The New Generation Tour With NAV and YSL Signees

The 23-date North American and European run kicks off Sept. 1 in Rogers, Arkansas, and marks Thugger's first headlining tour since 2019.

Mark Elibert11 days ago
(L-R) Kodak Black and Young Thug.
Music

Kodak Black Reveals His Huge List of Demands to Sign With Young Thug's YSL Records

The Florida rapper said that if he were to sign with Thugger, he would want some pretty big incentives.

Trey Alston14 days ago
Split image of two performers on stage. Left: August Alsina in red pants and hat, tattoos, sunglasses. Right: Young Thug in white shirt, holding a mic.
Music

August Alsina on Young Thug’s Past Comments About Men Who ‘Turn Gay': 'That's Stupid'

The singer called out Thug for remarks he made during a 2025 podcast episode.

Alex Ocho31 days ago
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Split image: Left shows Nine Vicious with braided hair and a nose ring in a bathroom. Right shows Young Thug in a red feathered hat and sunglasses on stage.
Music

Nine Vicious Denies Young Thug Re-Signed Him to YSL for 'Millions'

The rapper is responding after Thugger spoke up during a livestream with PlaqueBoyMax.

Alex Ocho34 days ago
Young Thug and Kodak Black
Music

Young Thug Wants Kodak Black to Name His Price to Sign With YSL Records

YSL Records is looking for its next superstar, apparently.

Trey Alston34 days ago
Split image. Left: Young Thug with a red hat and sunglasses on stage. Right: Plaqueboymax with tattoos sitting on a pink bed.
Music

Young Thug on PlaqueBoyMax's Vasectomy: ‘God Gonna Slap the F*ck Out Yo Ass'

The rapper did not hold back after the 23-year-old streamer brought up that he had the procedure before having kids.

Alex Ocho34 days ago
Rich Homie Quan, Birdman, and Young Thug attend 106 & Park at BET studio on October 27, 2014 in New York City.
Music

Rich Homie Quan's Father Addresses Birdman Missing His Son's Funeral

Quan was a member of the Birdman-led hip-hop collective Rich Gang, which also featured Young Thug.

Joe Price58 days ago
Ken Carson on stage with arms outstretched, holding a microphone, wearing a black outfit and cap, against a purple-lit background.
Music

Ken Carson Closes Out Rolling Loud Orlando 2026 With Star-Packed Headlining Set

Lil Tecca, Young Thug, Destroy Lonely, and Playboi Carti joined the rapper during the explosive finale performance.

Alex Ocho75 days ago
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(L-R) Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan.
Music

Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan's Brother Trade Shots Over Loyalty Doubts: 'Let Him Rest'

Thugger, while expressing that he misses his late rhyme partner, alleged that Quan was going to testify against him in his RICO trial the week he died.

Will Lavin78 days ago
Young Thug with a red wig and sunglasses sings into a microphone on stage, wearing a white tank top against a red-lit background.
Music

Young Thug Suggests He's Changing His Name 'ASAP' Because of Jeffrey Epstein

The 34-year-old Atlanta rapper previously changed his name to "Sex" in 2018.

Joe Price86 days ago
Jay-Z in a hoodie and sunglasses, Missy Elliott in a colorful outfit and hat, and Young Thug with red hair performing on stage.
Music

Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Outkast, and More Named Among Greatest Living American Songwriters

The list also includes Young Thug, Missy Elliott, The Dream, and more.

Joe Price88 days ago
Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist perform on stage, holding hands. Young Thug wears a sleeveless top and glittery pants, while Mariah wears a fur-like top.
Music

Young Thug Calls Mariah the Scientist His 'Wife' After Bringing Her Out at Coachella

“Make some noise for my motherfuckin’ wife,” Thug told the crowd.

Trace William Cowen96 days ago

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