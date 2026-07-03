Ice Cube

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Druski makes a triangle shape with his hands against a red background, parodying Jay-Z.
Pop Culture

Watch Druski Give His Best Jay-Z Impression at 2026 BET Awards

Druski took inspiration from HOV's much-discussed Roots Picnic freestyle for the impression.

Trace William Cowen18 days ago
Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Are We There Yet?"
Pop Culture

Ice Cube and Nia Long Are Reuniting for Third 'Are We There Yet?' Installment

Titled 'Are They Gone Yet?' the movie reunites Ice Cube and Nia Long over 20 years after the 'Are We There Yet?' sequel.

Jaelani Turner-Williams25 days ago
Big3: Summer Of Fire
Sports

Ice Cube's Big3 Basketball League to Go Public With $290 Million Valuation

The hip-hop icon's 3-on-3 basketball league is set to become the first publicly traded professional sports league in U.S. history.

Complex Staff33 days ago
Jonah Hill, Ice Cube and Channing Tatum seen at the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures and Columbia Pictures' World Premiere of '22 Jump Street' at The Regency Village Theatre on Tuesday, June 10, 2014, in Westwood, Calif.
Pop Culture

'24 Jump Street' Film: Jonah Hill, Ice Cube, Channing Tatum in Talks to Return

The upcoming film will follow the 'Jump Street' sequel, '22 Jump Street.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams36 days ago
(L-R) Mike Epps and Ice Cube.
Pop Culture

Ice Cube and Mike Epps Confirm 'Last Friday' Is Officially in the Works

The long-awaited film starts shooting later this year, and Cube thinks Chris Tucker will join the cast to reprise his role as Smokey.

Trey Alston62 days ago
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 13: (L-R) O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Ice Cube attend the Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Anaconda" at The United Theater on Broadway on December 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

O’Shea Jackson Jr. Recalls Ice Cube Thinking ‘CatDog’ Was ‘Disgusting’

The actor said his rap legend father "absolutely hates" the former Nickelodeon cartoon.

Jaelani Turner-Williams79 days ago
O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Ice Cube
Pop Culture

O'Shea Jackson Jr. Claps Back at Ice Cube Film Criticism: 'He's Been in Four Franchises'

"TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES NOT GOOD!?!”

Trey Alston97 days ago
Ice Cube.
Pop Culture

Ice Cube Named Razzies Worst Actor for 'War of the Worlds'

The sci-fi flick also took home four other dishonors during the awards ceremony, including Worst Picture.

Jaelani Turner-Williams125 days ago
Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube
Music

Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube Supergroup Sue Merchandising Company for Fraud

The group, which also includes Too Short and E-40, claims the company owes them thousands of dollars.

tara mahadevan140 days ago
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Two bomber jackets featuring Bob Marley on the left and Tupac Shakur on the right, with unique designs and patterns.
Style

Barriers Worldwide and Digital Spenders Club Partner for Vintage Bombers f/ Bob Marley, 2Pac, More

Ice Cube, Aaliyah, and more are also featured in vintage form.

Trace William Cowen141 days ago
SAINT-TROPEZ, FRANCE - JULY 26: (L-R) Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire attend the cocktail reception of the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation 4th Annual Saint-Tropez Gala at Domaine Bertaud Belieu on July 26, 2017 in Saint-Tropez, France
Pop Culture

P***y Posse Reunion: Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire Turn Up at Ice Cube Show

The actors and longtime friends partied hard at Raising Cane's Super Bowl party.

Jaelani Turner-Williams158 days ago
The image features two gold vinyl records and the "Straight Outta Compton" soundtrack cover, with a photo of N.W.A members walking.
Music

"Straight Outta Compton" Soundtrack on Gold Chain Vinyl: How to Buy

The official soundtrack to the critically acclaimed N.W.A biopic is now available on Complex.

Complex Staff170 days ago
Two black T-shirts: one with "The Up in Smoke Tour" and images of rappers, the other with "Death Row" and an electric chair graphic.
Music

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's Up In Smoke Tour Anniversary T-Shirts: How to Buy

Celebrate one of hip-hop's most legendary tours with exclusive anniversary tees available now on Complex.

Complex Staff193 days ago
Ice Cube performing on stage, wearing sunglasses and a black jersey with his name.
Music

Ice Cube Calls Out Fake Quote About LeBron James and Michael Jordan Falsely Attributed to Him

"If you let people put words in your mouth they may want to put something else in your mouth next time," Cube cautioned.

Trace William Cowen224 days ago
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Vinyl records of the "Friday" soundtrack featuring Ice Cube on the cover, with a fiery red and orange color scheme.
Music

'Friday' Soundtrack on Red Orange Haze Vinyl: How to Buy

The cult classic's 30th anniversary edition is available now on limited edition colored vinyl on Complex.

Complex Staff225 days ago

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