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These are the best LA rap songs of all time, featuring classics from Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and more.Complex
From Cuba Gooding Jr. in 'Boyz n the Hood' to Tupac in 'Poetic Justice,' we rank the most unforgettable acting performances from the legendary director's groundbreaking filmography.Thomas Golianopoulos
From Ice Cube to Lil' Kim to Method Man, here's a collection of some of the best rap songs that perfectly match a wrestler's gimmicks.Elton Jones
On a recent trip to London, we sat down with the rap legend to discuss The Big 3—his rapidly growing 3-on-3 basketball league—and all things hip-hop.James Keith