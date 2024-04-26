Doja Cat Urges Against Bringing Kids to Her Shows: 'I’m Rapping About Cum'

Doja Cat is wondering "what the fuck you think this is" with regards to bringing kids to her shows.
A tweet shared late Thursday night saw Doja reminding whom it may concern that she does not "make music for children." Thus, Doja advised, the kids should be left at home.
In follow-up tweets, Doja pointed to the presence of "cum" in her catalog and noted that she’s "rappin’ about eatin’ dick and pissin’ on his v-cut," so prospective show attendees with children would do best to not bring their "mistake" with them.
Elsewhere, Doja had some fun with fans who highlighted an initial typo in one of her tweets. "You're nothing," she said in response to one such remark.
Seemingly, these remarks are directed at parents who might bring their kids, or "mistakes," to one of her performances (or any show for that matter), then have the dumbfounding audacity to whine about what they saw not being G-rated. It’s not clear, however, what exactly led to Doja's tweets.
At any rate, here’s a quick rundown of a few past instances of Doja saying decidedly headlineable things, often at the expense of surefire dummies:
- "playing with people’s ignorance and stupidity for my own happiness and personal gain >"
- "All of the demonic people in my comment section won't matter and never did"
- "grow the fuck up. i dont get in 'rAp bEefS.'"
The Claude artist, of course, is currently fresh off back-to-back Coachella sets, with each arguably standing as the best of each respective weekend. Next for Doja are shows in Manchester, Glasgow, London, Amsterdam, Paris, Stockholm, and more.
"Agora Hills," meanwhile, remains a Hot 100 hit after 30 weeks on the chart, coming in at No. 15 on the latest update. Fellow Scarlet single "Paint the Town Red" is also still in heavy rotation, landing at No. 40 after 37 weeks on the chart.