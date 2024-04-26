Doja Cat Urges Against Bringing Kids to Her Shows: 'I’m Rapping About Cum'

Doja Cat is wondering "what the fuck you think this is" with regards to bringing kids to her shows.

A tweet shared late Thursday night saw Doja reminding whom it may concern that she does not "make music for children." Thus, Doja advised, the kids should be left at home.

In follow-up tweets, Doja pointed to the presence of "cum" in her catalog and noted that she’s "rappin’ about eatin’ dick and pissin’ on his v-cut," so prospective show attendees with children would do best to not bring their "mistake" with them.