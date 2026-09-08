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Three images of Jay-Z in different styles and outfits, including sunglasses and a varsity jacket, with a blue halftone effect.MusicThe 100 Best Jay-Z SongsFrom crossover anthems like “Big Pimpin’” to ruthless diss tracks like “The Takeover,” Jay-Z has more great songs than he has problems. These are his absolute best.
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