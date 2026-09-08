Music
50 Best Playboi Carti Songs, Ranked
With Playboi Carti taking over ComplexCon 2026, we ranked his 50 best songs, from "Broke Boi" to "EVIL J0RDAN".
50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked
From '90s pioneers like Common and Da Brat to transcendent superstars like Kanye West and Juice WRLD, these are the best rappers to come from the Windy City.
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ComplexCon, October 3-4. Artistic Direction By: Playboi Carti & Hiroshi Fujiwara.
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MusicThe 100 Best Jay-Z SongsFrom crossover anthems like “Big Pimpin’” to ruthless diss tracks like “The Takeover,” Jay-Z has more great songs than he has problems. These are his absolute best.