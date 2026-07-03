Joe Budden

Joe Budden is a rapper and media personality who first gained recognition with his 2003 hit single "Pump It Up" and later became a key figure in hip-hop podcasting through *The Joe Budden Podcast*. Emerging from the New Jersey hip-hop scene, he has distinguished himself by combining sharp music commentary with personal storytelling, offering nuanced takes on rap culture and industry dynamics. Fans return to *The Joe Budden Podcast* for its unfiltered, often intense conversations that challenge mainstream narratives and spotlight behind-the-scenes artist conflicts. Its defining feature is the raw, unscripted dialogue that fosters a community eager for honest debates about music, artist behavior, and cultural shifts within hip-hop.

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Joe Budden in a red bandana and graphic t-shirt stands in front of a backdrop featuring wrestlers, including Bianca Belair and Cody Rhodes.
Music

Joe Budden Apologizes to Latto Over Comments About Her Writing and Drake Influence

After Latto shared handwritten lyrics from “Hostage” to defend her pen, Joe Budden clarified his remarks about Big Mama and apologized.

Mark Elibert42 days ago
Latto with long blonde hair and Joe Budden with a beard wearing a red New York Yankees cap and a white shirt.
Music

Latto Shows Handwritten “Hostage” Lyrics in Response to Joe Budden Suggesting Drake Writes for Her

The rapper posted timestamped whiteboard lyrics on X, tagging Budden directly after he suggested Drake may have written parts of her album 'Big Mama.'

Mark Elibert44 days ago
(L-R) Joe Budden and Drake.
Music

Joe Budden Responds to Claims Drake’s "Janice STFU" Is About Him: 'I'm That N***a'

Theories have been circulating online that Drizzy's chart-topping track is actually a diss aimed at the rapper-turned-podcaster.

Joe Price48 days ago
(L-R) Joe Budden and Drake.
Music

Joe Budden Applauds Drake's 'Iceman' Bounce Back, Doesn't Think He's Playing Victim

The podcaster said that Drizzy sounds more "evolved" on his new album.

Jaelani Turner-Williams62 days ago
(L-R) Joe Budden and Drake.
Music

Joe Budden Responds to Alleged Drake Diss: 'We're Gonna Have to Paywall'

On a leaked track believed to be from Drizzy's 'Iceman' album, the Canadian rapper appears to take shots at Budden, whom he's had problems with in the past.

Joe Price64 days ago
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Joe Budden in a red cap and white shirt, and Drake in a brown checkered jacket, both with beards, are side by side.
Music

Joe Budden Says Drake’s ‘Iceman’ Is a ‘Make-or-Break’ Moment for the Rapper

Joe Budden says Drake’s upcoming album 'Iceman' is a make-or-break moment, saying the pressure is on following his beef with Kendrick Lamar.

Mark Elibert80 days ago
Joe Budden in a tuxedo, Drake in a brown jacket, J. Cole in a red shirt, and LeBron James in a Lakers jersey.
Music

Joe Budden Predicts Drake Will Take Shots at J. Cole, LeBron James on ‘Iceman’ 

Joe Budden believes Drake could target J. Cole and LeBron James on his upcoming album, 'Iceman.'

Mark Elibert86 days ago
Terrence "Punch" Henderson on the left wears a "Death Row Records" cap, and Joe Budden on the right wears a red cap and a graphic t-shirt.
Music

TDE’s Punch Fires Back at Joe Budden Podcast Over Album Delay Claims

After comments about Kendrick Lamar’s release gaps, Punch shuts down long-standing rumors about TDE holding back albums.

Mark Elibert117 days ago
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Joe Budden in a tuxedo on the left, J. Cole in a red and black hoodie on the right.
Music

Joe Budden Says He Was ‘Happy’ J. Cole’s Honda Civic Broke Down: ‘I Jumped for Joy ... Fake Humble’

Budden says Kendrick Lamar’s 'GNX' rollout had more authentic storytelling.

Mark Elibert142 days ago
Split image. Left: Joe Budden in a suit with a beard. Right: "America's Next Top Model" contestant Shandi Sullivan with long blonde hair in a plaid shirt, both against separate backgrounds.
Pop Culture

Joe Budden Questions ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Milan Controversy: ‘This Girl Wanted It'

In the series' second cycle, contestant Shandi Sullivan drank, got in a hot tub with a male model, and only remembered fragments of sexual contact while being filmed by producers.

Alex Ocho143 days ago
Marc Lamont Hill and GloRilla
Music

Marc Lamont Hill Claims GloRilla’s Sister Tried to Scam Him for $5K Interview: 'Was on the Verge'

When Hill declined to pay her that much, she allegedly started haggling.

tara mahadevan144 days ago
Joe Budden
Music

Joe Budden Praises New Weight Loss Drug Zepbound: 'I Love It'

The rapper turned podcaster details using the weight loss medication alongside diet and exercise.

Alex Ocho162 days ago
Joe Budden wearing a black shirt and a NY cap, sitting on a pink couch. The background features colorful graffiti art.
Music

Joe Budden Admits He Carried 40 Percs Daily at the Height of His Addiction

The rapper turned podcaster talked about his near-fatal addiction and the struggle to quit.

Alex Ocho163 days ago
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