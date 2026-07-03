Meek Mill

Meek Mill emerged from Philadelphia’s streets with a fierce lyrical style that quickly captured attention in hip-hop circles. His early mixtapes and debut album *Dreams and Nightmares* introduced a raw, unfiltered voice marked by vivid storytelling and emotional intensity. Collaborations with Rick Ross and Drake helped expand his reach, while his verses often delve into personal struggles, resilience, and the complexities of life in urban America. Meek Mill’s role extends beyond music, as his public battle with the criminal justice system sparked a wider conversation about reform and equity. His activism has galvanized a community that interacts with his work not just as entertainment but as a call to action, organizing around his message and using his platform to highlight issues of systemic injustice within hip-hop culture and beyond.

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Rapper Meek Mill backstage during Young Thug & Friends: A Benefit Concert at State Farm Arena on December 16, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Meek Mill Predicts He’ll Be a Billionaire, Thinks ‘AI and Tech’ Will Help Get Him There

The rapper plans on elevating his net worth by integrating AI and technology with creativity.

Jaelani Turner-Williams3 days ago
(L-R) Meek Mill and Jaylen Brown.
Sports

Meek Mill Reacts to Jaylen Brown's 76ers Trade: 'It Was Meant for Me and Jaylen to Meet'

The North Philly rapper celebrated Brown's blockbuster trade with a viral post welcoming the All-Star to the city.

Mark Elibert14 days ago
(L-R) Meek Mill and Will Smith.
Music

Roc Nation Live's 'One Philly' Unity Concert f/ Meek Mill, Will Smith and More: How to Watch

Other artists on the bill for the six-hour July 4 concert include The Roots, Jazzy Jeff, Christina Aguilera, Jill Scott, and Seal.

Joe Price14 days ago
'Dreams and Nightmares' LeBron 23
Sneakers

Meek Mill Calls Out Nike Over 'Dreams and Nightmares' LeBron 23 Collection

Meek Mill takes exception to the 'Dreams and Nightmares' LeBron 23.

Victor Deng53 days ago
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Rapper Meek Mill, wearing a black beanie and a large chain, sits in the audience at a sporting event.
Music

Meek Mill Reacts to Viral Fox News Clip of Man Appearing to Wear a Mask: 'Wassup With Bro Bro Neck?'

The rapper joined social media users questioning a strange-looking Fox News interview clip that sparked online speculation, memes, and bizarre “mind control” conspiracy theories.

Mark Elibert56 days ago
Rapper Meek Mill wearing a red Philadelphia Phillies cap and a gray jacket, standing on stage with a colorful background.
Music

Meek Mill on Social Media Bots, Lack of Engagement: 'It's All Fluff'

"If you look at all the social platforms, they have no engagement," Meek argued.

Trace William Cowen75 days ago
Young Thug with a red wig and sunglasses sings into a microphone on stage, wearing a white tank top against a red-lit background.
Music

Young Thug Suggests He's Changing His Name 'ASAP' Because of Jeffrey Epstein

The 34-year-old Atlanta rapper previously changed his name to "Sex" in 2018.

Joe Price79 days ago
Meek Mill wearing a cap and chain necklaces, standing against a wooden background.
Music

Meek Mill Accuses Label of Telling People Not to Play His Music Because He ‘Went Indy'

The rapper says the powers that be may be blocking his music and bookings after going indie.

Mark Elibert82 days ago
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Swae Lee and Michael Jackson
Music

Swae Lee Says He'll Become the 'Next Michael Jackson' After Meek Mill Praise

He was reacting to praise from Meek Mill.

Trey Alston97 days ago
Two men are pictured side by side. Meek Mill, on the left, wears a brown jacket and cap, gesturing with his hands. Charlamagne that God, on the right, wears a black beanie and holds a microphone.
Music

Meek Mill on Charlamagne Tha God Arguing He Never Recovered From Drake Beef: 'Keep Me Out This'

Charlamagne Tha God recently suggested that Twitter was the downfall of Meek Mill.

Joe Price107 days ago
Meek Mill
Music

Meek Mill Frustrated With X, Moves to LinkedIn

"I am ready to transition into the business world and showcase my true potential."

Trey Alston119 days ago
(L-R) Young Thug, Meek Mill and Boosie Badazz.
Music

Young Thug Weighs in on Meek Mill and Boosie Badazz Protective Custody Exchange

Thugger has argued why he thinks it's "smarter" for a rapper to enter protective custody.

Jose Martinez127 days ago
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Meek Mill wearing a brown jacket, white cap, and chain necklace stands in front of a "Fanatics" backdrop.
Music

Meek Mill Addresses Viral Bunny Hop Video Again, Says It Was Misrepresented

The rapper said critics twisted the moment in order to damage his image.

Mark Elibert143 days ago
Split image of Meek Mill and Jake Paul's infamous post on Instagram.
Music

Meek Mill Says He Would Be Under Investigation If He Posted Jake Paul Guns Photo

Jake Paul posted a picture of himself on Instagram in which he's surrounded by guns and money while sitting in a private jet.

Jose Martinez207 days ago

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