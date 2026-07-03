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(L-R) Proof and Eminem.
Music

Eminem Reflects on Proof's Death 20 Years Later: 'Thank You For Always Believing in Me'

"Not a day goes by that I don't think about you in some way shape or form."

Trey Alston98 days ago
Proof
Music

Proof's Music Reportedly Back With Estate Under Purview of His Wife and Son

His manager also announced that Proof's got two songs on the soundtrack to Eminem's 'Stans' documentary.

Trey Alston328 days ago
2 Chainz has recalled a funny story working with Eminem.
Music

2 Chainz Recalls 'Kinda Funny' Story Involving Eminem's Team Banning Him From Smoking

Apparently Em himself wasn't too concerned with 2 Chainz's smoking habits.

Trey Alston420 days ago
Music

Eminem Still Uses a BlackBerry in the Year of Our Lord 2024

The BlackBerry has been defunct since 2022.

tara mahadevan876 days ago
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Bizarre on Eminem's Insane Work Ethic, Had Him In The Booth For Hours Perfecting One Verse
Music

Bizarre Reflects on Eminem’s Perfectionism and Spending ‘Six Hours Doing One Verse Over’ While Collaborating

The Detroit rapper spoke about working with Em during their D12 years, recalling often being "in the booth for five, six hours doing one verse over."

Joshua Espinoza1395 days ago
eminem proof
Music

Hear a Previously Unreleased Freestyle From Eminem and Proof

Tim Westwood shared another gem.

Alex Galbraith2608 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

D12 Are Back With the Very Halloween-Appropriate 'Devil's Night Mixtape'

The tape originally dropped with an Eminem-free tracklist, but now includes an intro verse from Slim Shady himself.

Trace William Cowen3913 days ago
Music

Watch dEnAuN's "Hey" Video

Watch the first video from dEnAuN's upcoming EP "Stuff in My Back Pack"

Damien Scott4237 days ago

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