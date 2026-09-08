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Robert Pattinson attends the "Primetime" Screening during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 05, 2026 in Venice, Italy.
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Robert Pattinson's Best Performances, Ranked

From Chris Hansen to Batman, these are the English actor's best performances

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A young person with short hair smiling next to a handwritten letter with colorful illustrations and stars.StyleThis 13-Year-Old Designer Will Have His Own Booth at ComplexCon 2026The young designer previously sent Complex a handwritten letter detailing his love of fashion and art.
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