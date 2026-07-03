50 Cent

50 Cent is a rapper, actor, and entrepreneur who rose to fame in the early 2000s with his debut album *Get Rich or Die Tryin’*. He was born Curtis James Jackson III on July 6, 1975, in Queens, New York. He became a defining voice in hip-hop through his gritty storytelling, aggressive delivery, and key collaborations with Eminem and Dr. Dre. Beyond music, 50 Cent expanded into film and television production, notably executive producing the hit series *Power*, and launched successful business ventures including a lucrative stake in Vitaminwater. His rise coincided with the early 2000s mixtape era, where he used street-level distribution to build a massive underground following before mainstream breakthroughs. This strategy not only propelled his initial success but also shifted how hip-hop artists marketed themselves, turning mixtapes into essential tools for career growth. Meanwhile, his move into business ventures like Vitaminwater demonstrated a new pathway for rappers to leverage their brand beyond music.

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50 Cent in a tuxedo smiling, and Adrien Broner in a basketball jersey, also smiling.
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Trey Alston6 days ago
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(L-R) Charlamagne Tha God and Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
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Jose Martinez8 days ago
50 Cent in a bright blue suit and white shirt, standing against a brick wall with framed artwork and candles on a shelf.
Pop Culture

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Mark Elibert9 days ago
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Trey Alston12 days ago
On the left, 50 Cent smiling with thumbs up; on the right, Zohran Mamdani with a beard and maroon tie smiling.
Music

50 Cent Says He and Mamdani 'Don't Have Beef,' Urges Him to Focus on Taylor Swift's Wedding Instead

It sounds like 50 Cent has watched Mamdani's '360 With Jillian' interview.

Trace William Cowen15 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 02: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends a screening of Sean Combs: The Reckoning on Netflix on June 02, 2026 at Wild Cherry in New York City. NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 18: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is seen at the New York Knicks championship ticker-tape parade and victory rally to celebrate winning the 2026 NBA Finals on June 18, 2026 in New York City.
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Trace William Cowen16 days ago
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Music

Ebro Slams 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, Ja Rule, and Others for Performing at Trump Jr. Club

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tara mahadevan17 days ago
50 Cent performs onstage during a concert at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Music

50 Cent Reportedly Set to Perform at Trump Jr.'s Club

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Jose Martinez18 days ago
50 Cent in a black tuxedo, and Jussie Smollett in a dark suit with sunglasses.
Pop Culture

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Joe Price18 days ago
Pillow Talk/YouTube
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Watch Jose Alvarado Rap 50 Cent's "Many Men" at Knicks Championship Parade

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Jose Martinez29 days ago
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