Ciara Shares Post-Baby Weight Loss Journey for Upcoming Tour: 'Trying to Lose 70lbs'

Ciara is tracking her weight loss journey as she looks to drop 70 pounds after welcoming her fourth child last December.

"Trying to lose 70lbs post baby, prepare for a show and tour while breastfeeding, and running my businesses," she wrote alongside a photo of herself. "Shout out to all my mammas out there gettin in, I see you! ToughSh$t."