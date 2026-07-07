Ll Cool J

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LL Cool J in a black beanie and sweater on the left; Ol' Dirty Bastard with braided hair and a jacket on the right.
Music

LL Cool J Fondly Recalls Ol' Dirty Bastard Urinating on His Plaques: 'Loved Him Ever Since'

"I couldn't understand it," LL says of the moment, which occurred at the legendary Chung King Studios.

Trace William Cowen11 days ago
Jennifer Beals Joins LL Cool J on 'NCIS: New York'
Pop Culture

Jennifer Beals Leads LL Cool J’s High-Stakes 'NCIS: New York' Team

The 'Flashdance' and 'The L Word' icon steps in as Robyn Wells, the boss overseeing LL Cool J and Scott Caan’s high-stakes team in 'NCIS: New York.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo12 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Keke Palmer attends Storytellers - Keke Palmer with Whoopi Goldberg during the 2026 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 08, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Keke Palmer Joins BET's Inaugural Board of Advisors With Queen Latifah, LL Cool J

"Keke Palmer represents the future of entertainment," said BET President Louis Carr.

Jaelani Turner-Williams27 days ago
Dame Dash, Jay-Z, LL Cool J
Music

Dame Dash Claims LL Cool J Has Album Dissing Jay-Z After Jay ‘Embarrassed’ Him in Rap Battle

The infamous rap battle in question took place in the 90s, when Jay reportedly wasn't signed.

tara mahadevan81 days ago
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LL Cool J attends the Post Reception for Busta Rhymes' Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony at W Hollywood on August 01, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

LL Cool J to Host the 2025 MTV VMAs

The legendary perfomer will take the stage for the first time solo after first hosting in 2022 alongside Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow.

Lucille Barilla336 days ago
LL Cool J, Busta Rhymes, Big Daddy Kane, and Chuck D
Music

Busta Rhymes Feels 'Complete' After Being Honored With Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

LL Cool J, Big Daddy Kane, and Chuck D joined him for the star-studded event.

Trey Alston352 days ago
LL Cool J.
Music

LL Cool J Shuts Down Doubts Over G.O.A.T. Acronym Origins: 'Claim!?'

Uncle L named his eighth studio album 'G.O.A.T.,' which was released back in 2000.

tara mahadevan361 days ago
LL Cool J
Music

LL Cool J Supports Union Strikes in Philadelphia by Dropping Out of Concert

Philadelphia's biggest labor union has been on strike since July 1.

tara mahadevan381 days ago
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(L-R) Lil Wayne and LL Cool J.
Music

Watch Lil Wayne Bring Out LL Cool J During 'Carter VI' Concert at Madison Square Garden

Weezy sampled Uncle L's "Rock The Bells" on new album 'Tha Carter VI.'

Trey Alston408 days ago
LL Cool J
Music

LL Cool J Declares He's the Most Important Rapper of All Time

On Apple Music's 'Le Code' podcast, he listed the many things that he's been first to do.

Trey Alston597 days ago
LL Cool J wearing a red cap and sunglasses, and Phife Dawg with hands clasped, both dressed in black jackets.
Music

LL Cool J Says Phife Dawg Told Him His ‘Album Could Be Crazy’ in Dream

The dream left such an impact that LL decided to put what he was working on at the time on hold.

Trace William Cowen609 days ago
LL Cool J, Lil Wayne, Kendrick Lamar
Music

LL Cool J Says Lil Wayne's Super Bowl Halftime Show 'Will Come:' 'Let Kendrick Get That'

LL Cool J doesn't think Weezy was snubbed for the Super Bowl LIX halftime slot.

Jaelani Turner-Williams639 days ago
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Split image. Left: LL Cool J performs on stage. Right: Snoop Dogg attend the world premiere of Lionsgate's "1992"
Music

LL Cool J Refuses to Smoke With Snoop Dogg, Jokes He’ll End Up ‘In an Emergency Room’

Snoop is featured on LL's new album 'The Force,' which arrived earlier this month.

Alex Ocho669 days ago

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