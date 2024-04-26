Viral ‘I Ain’t Fresh?’ Guy Stars in Erica Banks' Song and Music Video Inspired by Him

The “I Ain’t Fresh?” guy isn’t going anywhere.
Erica Banks pulled a page from Derrick Lambert’s book in her new song, “I Ain’t Fresh.” The track appears to sample Lambert’s viral clip, alongside a cameo from the 40-year-old.
In the visual, Banks and her crew are hanging out in a parking lot, as a handful of women twerk on cars. Banks is also seen dancing with Lambert, and he seems to be having the time of his life as she throws it back for him. It’s important to note that Lambert is outfitted in his original “I Ain’t Fresh?” fit: blue-striped Ralph Lauren polo, perfectly creased blue jeans, and a pair of baby blue New Balance 574s.
It’s clear people are liking the video. Banks took to Instagram on Friday, posting that the visual was currently trending on YouTube.
In addition to music video cameos, Lambert also found himself sitting courtside at New Orleans Pelicans game in late March. "“It’s pretty cool, man,” Lambert told Complex last month. “I would never dream of something like this."
The Arkansas native went viral just days before that, when a group of women recorded his outfit outside a Texas Whataburger. When it looked like the women were clowning him for his style, the internet gassed him—and a star was born.
Watch Erica Banks’ video for “I Ain’t Fresh” up top.