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Jeremiah Smith

Jeremiah Smith Is the Face of the Adidas Jellyfish

In an interview with Complex, Smith talks about being the face of the Jellyfish, his passion for cars, and more.

Complex48 days ago
A collage featuring Kendrick Lamar, The Game, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and YG with a blue background and palm trees.

The 100 Best LA Rap Songs

These are the best LA rap songs of all time, featuring classics from Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and more.

Complex63 days ago
A man in a jacket smokes, with musical note-shaped smoke swirling around him in a room with a textured green background.

The 50 Best Weed Songs of All Time, Ranked

From Redman and Method Man’s "How High" to Bob Marley's "Kaya" to Afroman's "Because I Got High," here are all the best weed songs and marijuana anthems to celebrate 4/20 right.

Complex150 days ago
Some of the most stylish movies of all time include Casino, Do the Right Thing, Belly, and The Devil Wears Prada. Newcomers to the list include 2025's Sinners and Marty Supreme.

The 20 Most Stylish Movies of All Time, Ranked

Ahead of the 2026 Oscars, we look back at the most stylish movies that have ever graced the silver screen.

Complex191 days ago
Nicki Minaj.

Nicki Minaj's Alleged 'Illegal Immigrant' Post Resurfaces Amid Donald Trump Support

The rapper appeared to empathize with the "terror and panic" immigrant children felt during President Trump's first term.

Complex236 days ago
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 21: Surprise guest Nicki Minaj is interviewed by Erika Kirk on the final day of Turning Point USA's annual AmericaFest conference at the Phoenix Convention Center on December 21, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. Minaj spoke about her frustrations with California Governor Gavin Newsom, and about why she has embraced the conservative movement. US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters while in flight on Air Force One, traveling from Shannon, Ireland en route Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 22, 2026. Trump is returning from Davos, Switzerland after attending the World Economic Forum.

Nicki Minaj Confirms Appearance at Trump Accounts Summit

The appearance will follow Minaj being a guest speaker at a Turning Point USA event in December.

Complex236 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - JUNE 8: Kai Cenat and Gabrielle Alayah looks on after the game between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game Two of the 2025 NBA Finals on June 8, 2025 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Kai Cenat's Ex Gigi Accuses Him of Cheating, Preventing Her From Having Male Friends

The streamer's ex-girlfriend was alleged to have cheated on him using a Finsta.

Complex236 days ago
Who Is Bonnie Blue? Here is Everything to Know About the Controversial Adult Content Creator known for doing OnlyFans content, who is wearing baby blue dress and smiling at a club

Who Is Bonnie Blue? Everything to Know About the Controversial Adult Content Creator

The British content creator makes headlines for her OnlyFans content, wild world record attempts, and suggestive videos targeting college students.

Complex240 days ago
Aaliyah, wearing all black, shows up to an event in the early 2000s. She's one of the most interesting singers from the '90s.

20 Things You Didn't Know About Aaliyah

On what would have been her 47th birthday, we take a deeper look into the history of Aaliyah, one of the most legendary R&B singers of the ’90s, highlighting interesting facts about her life and career.

Complex244 days ago
A split image: left shows a red cartoon ice cream truck with characters; right displays a black glove with long red nails and "PLEASURES" text.

Fortnite Meets Streetwear

Complex269 days ago
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Giorgio Armani

Remembering the Individuals in Fashion and Sneakers That Died in 2025

A tribute to the individuals, from Giorgio Armani to George Raveling, that we lost this year.

Complex273 days ago
Amaya Espinal at the NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration during New York Fashion Week held at the Classic Car Club on September 12, 2025 in New York, New York.

‘Love Island’ Winner Amaya Espinal Rushed to Hospital for Emergency Surgery

The reality television star reportedly suffered from severe abdominal pain.

Complex274 days ago
A man is sitting with a phone, smiling, in a festive setting. The text reads "Espolòn Tequila Holiday Gift Hotline" with a pink theme.

Get Christmas Dialed In

Complex276 days ago
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 03: Governor of California Gavin Newsom speaks onstage during The New York Times DealBook Summit 2025 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 03, 2025 in New York City. BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - October 29, 2025: Megan Thee Stallion appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing October 31, 2025 in Burbank, California. Trinidadian-US rapper Nicki Minaj speaks during the panel discussion "Combatting Religious Violence and the Killing of Christians in Nigeria" at the US Mission to the United Nations in New York City, on November 18, 2025.

Nicki Minaj Hits Back at Gavin Newsom After He Uses Megan Thee Stallion Song in Anti-Trump Video

Nicki didn't appreciate the Governor of California's post, which he soundtracked with Megan's 2024 track "Hiss."

Complex278 days ago
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Colorful "Family Style Food Fest" text with food-themed letters, scheduled for December 6th in Miami, on a black background.

Bringing the Flavor: Complex’s Family Style Takes Over Miami With Epic Partners

Artistic director Nina Chanel Abney curates a one-day food festival celebrating these S-tier restaurants and brands.

Complex286 days ago
Burger King meal featuring a burger, cheesy tots, pink dessert pie, and a drink cup with SpongeBob SquarePants design.

Under the Sea, a New Burger King Menu Awaits

Complex286 days ago
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Two chefs smiling and talking in a professional kitchen, with stainless steel appliances and hanging pots in the background.

Fried Chicken Sammy Over Everything | Setting the Table

Complex287 days ago
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