Eminem

Eminem is a rapper, songwriter, and record producer who emerged in the late 1990s as a pivotal figure in hip-hop. Renowned for his intricate rhyme schemes, provocative storytelling, and the creation of his alter ego Slim Shady, he broke racial barriers in a predominantly Black genre. Albums like *The Marshall Mathers LP* and *The Eminem Show* are landmarks that influenced both mainstream and underground hip-hop scenes. His cultural relevance traces back to his raw, autobiographical approach combined with sharp social commentary, which resonated across diverse audiences. Fans return for his fearless exploration of personal struggles and societal issues, while his collaborations with artists such as Dr. Dre and Rihanna highlight his impact on shaping hip-hop’s sound and expanding its reach.

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Jay-Z
Music

Jay-Z Breaks Yankee Stadium Concert Record on Second Night of Residency

The show sold 45,832 tickets, surpassing the record set just the night before.

Trey Alston6 days ago
Eminem and Jay-Z performing on stage. Eminem wears a cap and leather jacket, while Jay-Z sports sunglasses and a graphic tee.
Music

Jay-Z Brings Out Eminem for "Renegade" at Yankee Stadium for ‘The Blueprint’ Night

The surprise appearance reunited the two to perform the 2001 album’s only collaboration.

Jade Gomez7 days ago
Eminem.
Music

Eminem Loses Trademark Fight Against Australian Brand Swim Shady

The rap legend argued that the name of the swimwear line too closely resembled his 'Slim Shady' alias.

Jaelani Turner-Williams14 days ago
Kim Scott.
Pop Culture

Eminem's Ex Kim Scott Hit With Bench Warrant After Missing DUI Sentencing

Prosecutors also moved to forfeit Scott's $10,000 bond after she skipped a scheduled court appearance.

Trey Alston24 days ago
(L-R) Jack White and Eminem.
Pop Culture

Watch Eminem and Jack White Guest on Stephen Colbert Public Access Special

The artists were among surprise guests on Colbert's return to TV in Monroe, Michigan.

Jaelani Turner-Williams56 days ago
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 05: Former President Barack Obama addresses the Obama Foundation's 2024 Democracy Forum on December 05, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. The 2024 Democracy F
Music

Obama Reveals Jay-Z, Eminem Tracks Were His Pre-Debate Pump-Up Songs

The former president details his debate-day rituals in a new essay, including how rap replaced jazz as his soundtrack before taking the stage.

Mark Elibert60 days ago
MT. CLEMENS, MI - MARCH 26: Kim Mathers appears in Macomb County Circuit Court March 26, 2007 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. Mathers' ex-husband, Marshall Mathers, also known as rapper
Pop Culture

Eminem's Ex Kim Scott Booked for DUI Days After No-Contest Plea in Prior Crash

Eminem's ex-wife was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly striking a parked car near Detroit.

tara mahadevan65 days ago
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 19: (L-R) 50 Cent and Eminem attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Dr. Dre on March 19, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica
Sports

Eminem and 50 Cent Sit Together Courtside at Detroit Pistons Playoff Game

Eminem brought 50 Cent courtside to watch the Detroit Pistons take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

tara mahadevan65 days ago
John Waters recalled a hilarious gift Eminem gave to Elton John and David Furnish on their wedding.
Music

John Waters Reveals the Unexpected Gift Eminem Gave Elton John

The filmmaker recalled Eminem’s unforgettable wedding gift for Elton John during a recent appearance on 'Las Culturistas.'

Alex Gonzalez66 days ago
Drake in a leather jacket, Bad Bunny in a tuxedo, and Kanye West in sunglasses and a black shirt.
Music

Drake, Bad Bunny, and Kanye West Among Spotify's Most-Streamed Artists of All Time

The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, and more also make appearances on the latest rankings.

Trace William Cowen86 days ago
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Eminem.
Music

Eminem Becomes Grandfather Again After Daughter Alaina Welcomes First Child

It's the second grandchild the legendary rapper has welcomed in the past year.

Trey Alston92 days ago
(L-R) Proof and Eminem.
Music

Eminem Reflects on Proof's Death 20 Years Later: 'Thank You For Always Believing in Me'

"Not a day goes by that I don't think about you in some way shape or form."

Trey Alston98 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Hailie Jade Mathers attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Reflects on First Year of Motherhood

The podcaster welcomed her son, Elliott Marshall, with her husband Evan McClintock, last March.

Jaelani Turner-Williams126 days ago
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