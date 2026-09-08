Pop Culture
The Best Anime of 2026 (So Far)
From ‘One Piece’ and ‘Daemons of the Shadow Realm’ to ‘Steel Ball Run’ and ‘Frieren,’ these are the best anime of 2026 (so far)
20 'Toy Story 5' Easter Eggs You May Have Missed
You've got a friend in me!
Their House Is Your House: The Friends Keep Secrets Cover Story
Lil Dicky, Benny Blanco, and Kristin Batalucco’s new project is many things—an improvisational podcast, a celebrity talk show, a millennial 'Curb Your Enthusiasm.' But more than anything else, they really want it to be your friend.
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Pop CultureChristopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey', ExplainedChristopher Nolan is adapting Homer's ancient epic into an action film starring Matt Damon as Odysseus, set for release on July 17, 2026.