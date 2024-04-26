Benzino Likes His Chances in Boxing Match With 50 Cent: 'He's Not Gonna Be Able to Take Any Old Punch to the Face'

Benzino thinks he can take 50 Cent in a hypothetical boxing match.

During an appearance on the We In Miami pocast, the former editor of The Source spoke about 50's constant trolling of Diddy as the Bad Boy Records founder faces multiple lawsuits over alleged sexual assault and sex trafficking.

When asked if he thinks he could "take" Fif, Benzino admitted that he likes his chances despite the G-Unit boss' size advantage.

“Being big don’t mean nothing in boxing, history has shown us that,” Benzino shared. “50’s been shot in the face before so that counts. He had to get reconstructive surgery; he’s not gonna be able to take any old punch in his face.”

He added, “If we were to box in a boxing match and I were to train for a couple months, hell yeah I could box 50. I’m gonna pick me every time.”