Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg is a West Coast rapper and songwriter who rose to prominence in the early 1990s under the mentorship of Dr. Dre. He helped define the G-funk sound with his laid-back flow and charismatic delivery, most notably on his debut album *Doggystyle*. Beyond music, Snoop has built a diverse brand that includes television hosting, cannabis entrepreneurship, and advocacy for hip-hop culture, making him a lasting icon in the genre. His relevance in hip-hop comes from his unique ability to bridge generations, collaborating with both classic West Coast legends and contemporary artists like Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell Williams. Fans return because of his distinctive voice and persona that blend streetwise storytelling with humor, keeping his work fresh across albums, media appearances, and cultural moments.

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Sean "P. Diddy" Combs and Snoop Dogg attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of "Can't Stop Won't Stop" at Writers Guild of America, West on June 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Diddy, Snoop Dogg, and More Named in “Nasty Girl” and “I Wanna Thank Ya” Sample Lawsuit

The copyright infringement lawsuit alleges the two songs contain an uncleared sample from the 1980 song “Skatin’".

Jose Martinez18 hours ago
Ye and Bianca Censori
Music

Bianca Censori Celebrates Ye's 49th Birthday: ‘I Love You More Than Life’

A clip shows him turning up to Snoop Dogg's hit song, "Beautiful."

tara mahadevan38 days ago
Snoop Dogg wearing sunglasses and a blue jacket, and 2pac Shakur with a bandana, denim shirt, and vest, both posing confidently.
Music

Snoop Dogg Gets Congratulated by AI 2Pac During Concert: ‘Proud of You' (edited)

An Al-generated version of the late rapper appeared during the concert and spoke directly to Snoop.

Alex Ocho39 days ago
Daz Dillinger wears a Los Angeles cap and checkered shirt, Snoop Dogg in a New York Yankees jacket with sunglasses.
Music

Snoop Dogg Responds to Daz Dillinger Beef: 'You Didn't Handle Your Business'

As Daz Dillinger continues to accuse him of unpaid royalties and questionable business dealings tied to Death Row Records, Snoop Dogg says his books are in order and challenges anyone with concerns to pursue legal action.

Mark Elibert48 days ago
(L-R) Snoop Dogg and IShowSpeed.
Pop Culture

Snoop Dogg Revisits IShowSpeed Mistaking Impersonator for Him: 'I Ain't Never Met You'

The rap legend described the impersonator as someone who "looks like Snoop Dogg in his last album, in his older years.”

tara mahadevan56 days ago
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A man in a jacket smokes, with musical note-shaped smoke swirling around him in a room with a textured green background.
Music

The 50 Best Weed Songs of All Time, Ranked

From Redman and Method Man’s "How High" to Bob Marley's "Kaya" to Afroman's "Because I Got High," here are all the best weed songs and marijuana anthems to celebrate 4/20 right.

Complex87 days ago
Snoop Dogg performing in sunglasses and a patterned shirt; Seth Rogen smiling in glasses and a checkered blazer.
Music

Hilarious Celebrity Weed Stories to Celebrate 4/20: Snoop Dogg, Seth Rogen, Willie Nelson, and More

From Seth Rogen scaring Bryan Cranston, to Willie Nelson lighting up at the White House, these stories are classics.

Trace William Cowen87 days ago
Snoop Dogg wearing sunglasses and a red and black jacket, holding a microphone on stage.
Music

Snoop Dogg Teases R-Rated Biopic: 'Get Your Parents’ Permission'

The rapper says his life story won’t be watered down for the big screen.

Mark Elibert90 days ago
Snoop Dogg wearing sunglasses and a USA Olympic sweater, and Ridley Scott in a grey suit at an event.
Pop Culture

Snoop Dogg to Star in Ridley Scott-Produced Thriller 'God of the Rodeo'

Shia LaBeouf was also originally announced to be in the film, though it's unclear whether he's still attached.

Trace William Cowen113 days ago
Producer Suge Knight arrives at the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards at the American Airlines Arena August 29, 2004 in Miami, Florida.
Music

Suge Knight to Share 'My Truth' in New Memoir 'Your Pain Is My Joy'

The book, which will find the Death Row co-founder sharing his memories of 2Pac's murder for the first time, comes out on Aug. 4.

Shawn Setaro114 days ago
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J. Cole with a beard and a hoodie looks intently to the side, surrounded by blurred figures in the foreground.
Music

J. Cole Raps 'F*ck Them Lil' Sympathy Grammys' on New Mike WiLL Made-It Collab "OFG!"

The track is featured on Mike WiLL Made-It’s new album, 'R3SET.'

Trace William Cowen118 days ago
Snoop Dogg wearing a colorful bandana and sunglasses, smiling at an event.
Music

Snoop Dogg Denied Federal Trademark for ‘Smoke Weed Everyday’ Cannabis Brand

Officials ruled the famous Nate Dogg-sung lyric from “The Next Episode” is widely used and cannot function as a unique brand identifier.

Mark Elibert125 days ago
The rugby sweater has gone through many eras of popularity. One of its biggest moments came in the 2000s when it was a go-to piece for a young Kanye West.
Style

The Ultimate Guide to the Rugby Sweater

The preppy staple is trending in streetwear again. Here's what you need to know and who is doing it best.

Mike DeStefano136 days ago
Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube
Music

Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube Supergroup Sue Merchandising Company for Fraud

The group, which also includes Too Short and E-40, claims the company owes them thousands of dollars.

tara mahadevan139 days ago

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