Cardi B

Cardi B is a rapper and songwriter from The Bronx who broke into mainstream hip-hop with her candid lyrics and energetic flow. She was born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar on October 11, 1992, in New York City, U.S. Rising from viral social media fame, she became a defining voice of 2010s rap, earning a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album for Invasion of Privacy in 2019. Her collaborations with artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Offset showcase her versatility, while her unapologetic persona highlights her roots in Bronx street culture. Her relevance traces back to how she transforms personal storytelling into broader cultural moments, often sparking viral conversations that extend beyond music. Fans appreciate her unfiltered authenticity and the way she blends humor, confrontation, and empowerment, making each release feel like an event that resonates across digital platforms and hip-hop communities.

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Music

JT Says She's 'Too Pretty' for Rap Beef: 'I'm So Tired of Fighting in That Space'

The rapper believes that beef among women in rap have created a "dark energy" in the genre.

Jaelani Turner-Williams2 days ago
MISTR's National PrEP Day
Pop Culture

Cardi B Tells Fan to 'Cut' Speculation About Her Hypothetical 'Favorite Child'

The 'Am I the Drama?' rejected the notion that she has a favorite among her four children.

Jaelani Turner-Williams5 days ago
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 03: Cardi B speaks onstage during the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture® presented by Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 03, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Music

Cardi B Says Latinos, Caribbean People Can 'Thrive' Because of the Sacrifices of African-Americans

Cardi B praised participants in the civil rights movement for their fight for equality.

Complex Staff13 days ago
Cardi B performing on stage with bright red hair, wearing a colorful, intricate outfit. She's energetically dancing with backup dancers.
Music

Cardi B Recalls Joining the Bloods as Teen, Says She Stays ‘Clean as a Whistle’ Now

During a recent session on X Spaces, Cardi B confirms she joined a gang as a teen.

Trey Alston14 days ago
Cardi B performing in a striking red outfit with silver accents and two-tone hair on stage.
Music

Cardi B Awarded $60,000 From Tasha K Over Posts Allegedly Related To Offset and Stefon Diggs

Cardi B has secured another court win over Tasha K, who agreed to pay $60,000 after violating terms tied to their ongoing legal dispute.

Alex Ocho15 days ago
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Cardi B accepts the Best Female Hip Hop Artist award onstage at the BET Awards 2026 held at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Cardi B Calls Early LA Nightclub Closings 'Trash:' 'Petition for the Clubs to Finish At 3 A.M.'

"I only got two shots in me at 2 a.m. Like, come on now.”

Complex Staff17 days ago
Cardi B performs onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Cardi B Keeps BIA Beef Alive With 2026 BET Awards Performance

Cardi B performed "Pretty and Petty" during her performance at the 2026 BET Awards.

Joe Price18 days ago
Cardi B and Doechii
Music

2026 BET Awards Performances: Cardi B, Doechii, Nas, Queen Latifah, and More

Druski hosted the ceremony live from Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

tara mahadevan19 days ago
Keke Palmer and Druski
Pop Culture

Keke Palmer Tells Druski BET Was 'Tripping' When Asking Him to Host: 'This Should Have Been My Gig'

“Why the hell would they have you host?" Palmer asked the comedian at the BET Awards.

tara mahadevan19 days ago
People searching through debris of a collapsed building in Venezuela, with scattered furniture and rubble, under a clear sky.
Pop Culture

Cardi B, J Balvin, Maluma, and More Show Support for Venezuela After Deadly Earthquakes

Latin music stars are sending prayers and messages of solidarity as rescue crews search for survivors.

Alex Ocho22 days ago
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Cardi B with two-toned hair in a red, embellished outfit on stage, with vibrant lighting and dancers in the background.
Music

Cardi B Fires Back at Blogger Spreading Rumors That Man Knocked Her Tooth Out

During a heated livestream on Saturday, the ‘Am I the Drama?’ rapper responded to a number of claims allegedly made by a blogger.

Alex Ocho25 days ago
Cardi B, with blonde hair and a snake-print outfit, poses with her hand above her eyes, showcasing a tattoo on her arm.
Music

Cardi B Claims an Ex Threatened to Kill Himself After She Left, Also Threatened Her Life

She’s previously accused ex-husband Offset of harassing her and threatening to harm himself after their split.

Joe Price25 days ago
(L-R) Charles Barkley and Cardi B.
Sports

Charles Barkley Would 'Love' ESPN to Fire Him Over Cardi B Joke: 'People Can’t Take a Joke'

Apparently, a firing would result in a big payout for the NBA Hall of Famer.

Will Lavin36 days ago
Cardi B performs in a sparkling red outfit with dramatic lighting and a confident pose on stage.
Pop Culture

Cardi B Calls 35-Year Sentence in Karmelo Anthony Murder Case ‘Excessive’: ‘This Is America'

The rapper also explained what lessons she took from the case and how she will explain it to her sons.

Alex Ocho37 days ago
Cardi B performs on stage wearing a fitted, textured outfit under purple lighting, holding a microphone.
Music

Cardi B Experiences Unique Joys of Five Below for the First Time: 'I Been Rich for Too Long'

"I'm loving this," the recent NBA Finals performer told fans.

Trace William Cowen37 days ago
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Cardi B with long blonde hair in a patterned outfit, smiling and posing with her hand near her mouth.
Pop Culture

Cardi B Jokes She Smuggled Her Purse Into MSG for Game 3 'Rikers Style’

Due to President Donald Trump's attendance, a strict no-bag policy was put in place at Madison Square Garden on Monday night.

Alex Ocho38 days ago

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