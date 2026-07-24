Wyclef Jean

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Wyclef Jean once thought Michael Jackson was pranking him.
Music

Wyclef Jean Reveals Why He Once Hung Up on Michael Jackson

Fresh off the success of 'The Score,' Wyclef Jean says he accidentally hung up on Michael Jackson before eventually collaborating with the superstar.

Alex Gonzalez60 days ago
Wyclef Jean.
Music

Wyclef Jean Recalls A&R Downplaying Impact of Latin Music: 'Go F*ck Yourself'

The Grammy Award-Winning musician was way ahead of the curve when it comes to Latin music.

Trey Alston162 days ago
(L-R) Wyclef Jean and 2Pac.
Music

Wyclef Jean Revisits 2Pac Beef, Says Fugees 'Never Did Nothing to Disrespect' Him

As the Fugees' second album, 'The Score,' turns 30, Clef has opened up about how one of its tracks was misunderstood by the late legend.

tara mahadevan162 days ago
Lauryn Hill wearing a dramatic outfit and sunglasses sings into a microphone on stage, with musical instruments in the background.
Music

Lauryn Hill Pays Tribute to D'Angelo and Roberta Flack With Powerful 2026 Grammys Performance

The special tribute performance took place during the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah.

Trace William Cowen173 days ago
John Forté
Music

Fugees Collaborator John Forté Dies at 50 Years Old

Wyclef Jean posted about his passing on Instagram.

Trey Alston193 days ago
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Robby Pardlo of City High.
Music

City High Member Robbie Pardlo Dead At 46

The late singer and producer was a member of the R&B trio from 1999 to 2003.

Jaelani Turner-Williams371 days ago
Lauryn Hill and Pras
Music

Lauryn Hill Responds to Fugees Bandmate Pras Suing Her for Fraud, Calls It ‘Baseless’ and ‘Full of False Claims’

Pras is also suing Hill for breach of contract over The Fugees canceled 2023 tour.

tara mahadevan662 days ago
Wyclef Jean and Donald Trump
Music

Wyclef Jean Responds to Trump's Baseless Claim About Haitian Immigrants Eating Pets: 'Stop Racist Messages'

Trump made the debunked claim during his first presidential debate against Vice President Kamala Harris.

Joshua Espinoza681 days ago
Lauryn Hill, Pras Michel, and Wyclef Jean perform on stage together. Lauryn wears a flowing, draped outfit with a beaded headdress; Pras and Wyclef wear streetwear
Music

Lauryn Hill Brings Out Her Son YG Marley and Fugees Bandmate Wyclef Jean for BET Awards Medley

Hill delivered a performance of the title track from her 1998 album 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' among other songs.

Joe Price754 days ago
Music

Wyclef Jean on Fugees' Rendition of "Killing Me Softly" Earning Original Songwriter $8 Million: 'The Game Is to Own Your Own Copyright'

In a new interview, the rapper discussed the importance of ownership in the music industry.

Alex Ocho871 days ago
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Music

Wyclef Jean Says Fugees Reunion Tour Will Resume This Year

The group went on a reunion tour in 2021 that was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mark Elibert888 days ago
Music

Fat Joe, Jelly Roll, and Wyclef Jean Team Up For Healthcare Price Transparency in Washington DC

Joe said the "U.S. healthcare system is America's sickness" in a statement ahead of Power to the Patients' event.

Mark Elibert930 days ago
fugees performing live
Music

Wyclef Jean Quotes His “Anything Can Happen” Track When Asked About Possibility of New Fugees Album

For now, Wyclef and The Fugees are on the road in celebration of Lauryn's classic 'Miseducation' album.

Trace William Cowen991 days ago
pras on stage
Music

Pras Reveals He Didn’t Know Fugees Reunion Tour Was Happening Until Hearing About It ‘Through the Media’ (UPDATE)

In August, Lauryn Hill announced her 'Miseducation' anniversary tour, featuring a reunited Fugees on U.S. and Canadian dates.

Trace William Cowen1058 days ago
Music

The Fugees Reunite for Roots Picnic Set as Pras Faces Serious Prison Time

The pioneering trio reunited for six songs. Pras faces 20 years in prison after he was found guilty for his participation in a sweeping conspiracy scheme.

Brad Callas1146 days ago
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Hip Hop group The Fugees, portrait, backstage, Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Music

The Fugees Cancel 25th Anniversary Tour of 'The Score' Album

The Fugees announced Friday that they are canceling their reunion tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of the release of their 1996 album 'The Score.'

Brad Callas1646 days ago

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