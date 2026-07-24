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Fugees fans are taking to social media to call out Pras Michel, who recently took the stand in his federal conspiracy trial and said he spoke with the FBI.Brad Callas
A video has gone viral on social media of Wyclef Jean dropping the CEO of Jaguar Land Rover North America while he was hoisted on his shoulders.Jordan Rose
Here’s what it was like inside the Fugees show in NYC last night, where Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras performed together for the first time in 15 years.Andre Gee
Don't expect any positivity from these.Rafael Canton