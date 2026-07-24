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Waka Flocka Reveals He’s Expecting a Baby Boy
Waka Flocka Flame revealed that he's preparing to welcome his first biological child, a baby boy named Juaquin Jr.
Waka Flocka Flame Not a Fan of Masturbation: 'That Sh*t Nasty'
"I ain’t f*cking with that," Waka claims in a new interview.
Waka Flocka Flame Shuts Down Claims He Dissed Gucci Mane: 'Y'all Reaching'
It comes after a fan thought Waka took a shot at Guwop during a performance of "Hard in da Paint" in Atlanta.
Waka Flocka Flame Headlines 'MAGA In the Air' Concert
The rapper has publicly aligned himself with President Donald Trump for years and endorsed the politician during his second election run.
Tammy Rivera Says She 'Wouldn't Change Anything' About Marriage to Ex-Husband Waka Flocka
The former 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' star considers herself and Waka Flocka to be "good friends."
Waka Flocka Flame Calls Diddy a 'Monster' After Seeing Netflix Documentary
Waka made the remark when asked what he thought about the Netflix doc, 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning.'
Waka Flocka Flame Says Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Beef Is 'Corny,' Calls on Them to 'Dead That Sh*t'
Waka Flocka Flame is calling on Cardi B and Nicki Minaj to bring their explosive feud to an end.
Trina Says PETA Sent Her 'Aggressive' Messages Before SeaWorld Performance
The rapper expressed hesitation before performing at the aquarium and water park.
Metro Boomin Brings Back Classic Atlanta Sound With 'A Futuristic Summa' Mixtape
The producer's new project is chock-full of Atlanta all-stars, including Travis Porter, Gucci Mane, Waka Flocka Flame, Young Dro, Young Thug, 2 Chainz and 21 Savage.
Waka Flocka Performs “Not Like Us” and “Nokia”: ‘Kendrick Won, But I’m Still a Drake Fan'
Waka previously said he wouldn't "pick a side" at the height of Drake and Kendrick's feud last summer.
SeaWorld San Diego Performances: Soulja Boy, Bow Wow, Ying Yang Twins, and More
SeaWorld San Diego has become an unlikely must-stop tour locale.
Waka Flocka Flame Reportedly Removed From Venue Following Alleged Altercation
A source alleges repeated attempts were made to diffuse the situation, but Waka kept forcing the issue, leading to his abrupt exit.
DDG Responds to Waka Flocka Flame Commenting on His Outfit: 'Don't Lil Bro Me'
Waka found DDG's outfit—which included extremely wide-leg jeans and a Goyard bag—questionable.
Waka Flocka’s Claim He Fought Off 10 People Alone Was Fake (UPDATE)
In a since-deleted tweet, Waka Flocka suggested he was lying and wondered why no one confirmed anything.
Waka Flocka Flame Reacts to Woman Telling Story About When He Convinced a Frat Boy to Dump Her
The rapper was bemused by the story.
Waka Flocka Tells Joe Biden Voters in Utah to Leave His Show: 'See Y'all at the Bingo Game'
The rapper received a Lifetime Achievement Award, signed by former President Donald Trump, in 2021.
Waka Flocka Flame Says His Beats Made Up for Being a 'F*cked Up Rapper': 'When It Comes to Feeling, I'm Gonna Crush Y'all'
The rapper has said in the past that he wasn't the greatest on the microphone but he was sure to give his listeners a feeling with his energy.
Waka Flocka Shows Love to Latto After She Used His Lyrics, Twitter Still Wants Him to Be Mad About “Issa Party”
Latto and Waka Flocka were seen partying at the strip club over the weekend.