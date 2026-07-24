Waka Flocka Flame

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MORRISON, COLORADO - OCTOBER 28: Waka Flocka Flame performs at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on October 28, 2025 in Morrison, Colorado. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
Music

Waka Flocka Reveals He’s Expecting a Baby Boy

Waka Flocka Flame revealed that he's preparing to welcome his first biological child, a baby boy named Juaquin Jr.

Mark Elibert55 days ago
Rapper Waka Flocka Flame on stage, wearing a shirt with a skull design. He has long dreadlocks and is raising his fist.
Music

Waka Flocka Flame Not a Fan of Masturbation: 'That Sh*t Nasty'

"I ain’t f*cking with that," Waka claims in a new interview.

Trace William Cowen89 days ago
(L-R) Waka Flocka Flame and Gucci Mane.
Music

Waka Flocka Flame Shuts Down Claims He Dissed Gucci Mane: 'Y'all Reaching'

It comes after a fan thought Waka took a shot at Guwop during a performance of "Hard in da Paint" in Atlanta.

tara mahadevan106 days ago
Waka Flocka Flame.
Music

Waka Flocka Flame Headlines 'MAGA In the Air' Concert

The rapper has publicly aligned himself with President Donald Trump for years and endorsed the politician during his second election run.

Jaelani Turner-Williams162 days ago
ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 03: (L-R) Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera attend the 2019 BET Social Awards at Tyler Perry Studio on March 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Pop Culture

Tammy Rivera Says She 'Wouldn't Change Anything' About Marriage to Ex-Husband Waka Flocka

The former 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' star considers herself and Waka Flocka to be "good friends."

Jaelani Turner-Williams227 days ago
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Waka Flocka Flame and Diddy
Music

Waka Flocka Flame Calls Diddy a 'Monster' After Seeing Netflix Documentary

Waka made the remark when asked what he thought about the Netflix doc, 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning.'

tara mahadevan229 days ago
Waka Flocka Flame in camo, Cardi B performing in green jacket, and Nicki Minaj in a pinstripe outfit with floral details.
Music

Waka Flocka Flame Says Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Beef Is 'Corny,' Calls on Them to 'Dead That Sh*t'

Waka Flocka Flame is calling on Cardi B and Nicki Minaj to bring their explosive feud to an end.

Trace William Cowen297 days ago
EAST POINT, GEORGIA - MAY 28: Rapper Trina Performs during Wednesday Wind Down In The Point Concert at Downtown Commons on May 28, 2025 in East Point, Georgia.
Music

Trina Says PETA Sent Her 'Aggressive' Messages Before SeaWorld Performance

The rapper expressed hesitation before performing at the aquarium and water park.

Jaelani Turner-Williams347 days ago
Metro Boomin.
Music

Metro Boomin Brings Back Classic Atlanta Sound With 'A Futuristic Summa' Mixtape

The producer's new project is chock-full of Atlanta all-stars, including Travis Porter, Gucci Mane, Waka Flocka Flame, Young Dro, Young Thug, 2 Chainz and 21 Savage.

Joe Price358 days ago
Waka Flocka with long dreadlocks and a black shirt stands outdoors, with greenery and a white structure in the background.
Music

Waka Flocka Performs “Not Like Us” and “Nokia”: ‘Kendrick Won, But I’m Still a Drake Fan'

Waka previously said he wouldn't "pick a side" at the height of Drake and Kendrick's feud last summer.

Alex Ocho359 days ago
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Bow Wow and Soulja Boy on stage facing a large audience near water. One wears a "Tatis Jr. 23" jersey. Bright yellow flowers line the stage.
Music

SeaWorld San Diego Performances: Soulja Boy, Bow Wow, Ying Yang Twins, and More

SeaWorld San Diego has become an unlikely must-stop tour locale.

Trace William Cowen361 days ago
Waka Flocka Flame performs at Rolling Loud Thailand 2024.
Music

Waka Flocka Flame Reportedly Removed From Venue Following Alleged Altercation

A source alleges repeated attempts were made to diffuse the situation, but Waka kept forcing the issue, leading to his abrupt exit.

Jose Martinez369 days ago
A man in a black hoodie and light blue pants stands outdoors, holding a patterned bag. The background has trees with pink blossoms.
Music

DDG Responds to Waka Flocka Flame Commenting on His Outfit: 'Don't Lil Bro Me'

Waka found DDG's outfit—which included extremely wide-leg jeans and a Goyard bag—questionable.

tara mahadevan463 days ago
Two images of Waka Flocka Flame. Left: smiling in a purple shirt. Right: close-up with facial injuries, wearing a head wrap.
Music

Waka Flocka’s Claim He Fought Off 10 People Alone Was Fake (UPDATE)

In a since-deleted tweet, Waka Flocka suggested he was lying and wondered why no one confirmed anything.

Trace William Cowen569 days ago
Waka Flocka Flame in a printed t-shirt stands beside Joe Biden in a suit and tie on the CNN news stage
Music

Waka Flocka Tells Joe Biden Voters in Utah to Leave His Show: 'See Y'all at the Bingo Game'

The rapper received a Lifetime Achievement Award, signed by former President Donald Trump, in 2021.

Mark Elibert752 days ago
Music

Waka Flocka Flame Says His Beats Made Up for Being a 'F*cked Up Rapper': 'When It Comes to Feeling, I'm Gonna Crush Y'all'

The rapper has said in the past that he wasn't the greatest on the microphone but he was sure to give his listeners a feeling with his energy.

Mark Elibert944 days ago
Music

Waka Flocka Shows Love to Latto After She Used His Lyrics, Twitter Still Wants Him to Be Mad About “Issa Party”

Latto and Waka Flocka were seen partying at the strip club over the weekend.

tara mahadevan1027 days ago

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