Dr. Dre Regrets Selling His Massive Vinyl Collection: 'I'm Kicking Myself in the Ass'

In a recent interview with Lindsey Renee, producer and hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre said he has a lot of remorse over his decision to sell his massive vinyl collection.

At the 14:50 mark of the interview, which is the debut episode of Renee's Behind the Patrol podcast, Dre was asked about his decision to sample Leon Haywood's "I Want'a Do Something Freaky to You" on his track "Nuthin' But a G Thang" after discovering the record at his mother's house. Asked if he still has a copy of Haywood's 1975 album Come and Get Yourself Some, Dre revealed that he doesn't own it anymore.

"There's another story to that that I'm really not proud of," he admitted. "I had a collection of records. I had over 80,000 albums that I stored in a warehouse. At a certain point, I think it was the early 2000s, I sold all of my wax. And I'm kicking myself in the ass still about that. ... I had a collection, but yeah."

He was pressed to give more details about the decision to sell the collection and said it all came down to the warehouse turning into another bill after he stopped showing up to it despite decking it out with all the amenities including a bar. "It took me ten years to decide to sell, and I finally did and I'm really pissed off at myself about that," he continued. "But this particular record... Leon Haywood had a studio, it was where the Crenshaw Mall is now. ... I used to go over to his studio and record, and he would come through every now and then."

Check out the full chat with Lindsey Renee above.