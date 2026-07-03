Jay-Z

Jay-Z is an American rapper and entrepreneur who rose to prominence in Brooklyn’s hip-hop scene during the mid-1990s. He co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records and Roc Nation, platforms that reshaped hip-hop’s business and creative landscapes. His discography includes landmark albums like *Reasonable Doubt* and *The Blueprint*, celebrated for their intricate lyricism and vivid storytelling rooted in street narratives. His relevance in hip-hop culture comes from pioneering the fusion of music with luxury branding and digital innovation. Jay-Z’s ventures, such as the streaming service Tidal and partnerships with high-end fashion brands, have expanded hip-hop’s presence beyond music into lifestyle and technology. Fans return to his work for its blend of sharp business acumen and cultural commentary, marking him as a defining figure in the genre’s evolution.

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Dame Dash in a jacket with sunglasses, Adam Bhala Lough a beard in a blazer, and Jay-Z in a cap and sunglasses.
Music

Director Says He Passed on Roc-A-Fella Doc After Dame Dash Refused Jay-Z's Side

The award-winning director says Dame Dash has hundreds of hours of Roc-A-Fella footage, but refused to include Jay-Z's side of the story.

Mark Elibert9 minutes ago
Jay-Z in a white shirt and hat, LeBron James in a suit speaking, and Tom Brady in a cap and black shirt.
Pop Culture

Jay-Z Links Up With LeBron James and Tom Brady at Fanatics Fest NYC

The trio posed together at Fanatics Fest, where fans also got a first look at the highly anticipated KAWS x MLB collaboration before its Complex launch.

Mark Elibert2 hours ago
(L-R) Dame Dash, Jay-Z and Kanye West.
Music

Dame Dash Argues Jay-Z Is 'Not in the Same League' as Kanye West

The Roc-A-Fella co-founder thinks Hov is a "big fish in a very little pond" while Ye is a "real rockstar."

Will Lavin2 hours ago
LeBron James speaking in a suit; Jay-Z in a white shirt and hat at an outdoor event.
Sports

LeBron James on Impact 'Big Brother' Jay-Z Has Had on Him: 'One of My Biggest Inspirations'

The four-time NBA champ first met HOV when he was just 16 years old.

Trace William Cowen9 hours ago
Eric Benét at the BET Awards 2026 held at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Jay-Z attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Eric Benét Says He Felt ‘Complimented’ by Jay-Z Rapping About His Divorce From Halle Berry

The R&B vocalist was mentioned on "Kill Jay-Z" for his divorce from Halle Berry.

Jaelani Turner-Williams1 day ago
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ATLANTA - NOVEMBER 04: Jermaine Dupri and Jay-Z attend a party hosted by Jay-Z at the Velvet Room November 4, 2007 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Jermaine Dupri on the 'Reasonable Doubt' Lyric That Inspired His Jay-Z Collaboration

The producer and rapper popped on 'Reasonable Doubt' during a drive to get "in Jay-Z mode" before they collaborated on "Money Ain't a Thang."

Jaelani Turner-Williams2 days ago
Dame Dash in a green jacket and sunglasses; Jay-Z and Nas in tuxedos at an event.
Music

Dame Dash Says Jay-Z and Nas Reunion Is Like Godzilla and King Kong High-Fiving

The Roc-A-Fella co-founder mocked the Yankees theme and questioned the viral Beyoncé intro.

Mark Elibert2 days ago
Hit-Boy wearing a red beanie, sunglasses, a red and gray jacket, and a black shirt with layered necklaces, posing on a red carpet.
Music

Hit-Boy Tells Young Producers to Keep Hustling After Jay-Z Performs a Beat He Made at 24

The Grammy-winning producer reflected on catalog longevity and creative freedom after watching Jay-Z perform "N****s in Paris" and "Clique" at his sold-out Yankee Stadium residency.

Mark Elibert2 days ago
(L-R) Memphis Bleek and Jay-Z.
Music

Memphis Bleek Says Jay-Z ‘Wasn't Talking to Nobody' During Hours-Long Yankee Stadium Show Delay

According to Bleek, Hov turned into a "stone-faced killer" backstage after ticketless fans bum rushed security, causing an hours-long delay.

Will Lavin4 days ago
(L-R) Charlamagne Tha God and Jay-Z.
Music

Charlamagne Tha God Apologizes to 'Breakfast Club' Fans for Being Late After 3 A.M. Jay-Z Concert

The radio host said his tardiness was the result of Hov's three-day Yankee Stadium takeover being "a lot."

Will Lavin4 days ago
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Ebro Darden speaks onstage as Apple Music and gamma. present “Flowers: Mariah Carey and SZA in Conversation" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 24, 2025 in New York City. Megan Thee Stallion speaks onstage at The 79th Annual Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York, New York.
Music

Ebro Says He Avoided Hugging Megan Thee Stallion at Jay-Z Show Because He Was ‘Fat Boy Sweaty'

Ebro Darden didn't hug Megan Thee Stallion at Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium residency out of fear that he would stain her outfit.

Jaelani Turner-Williams4 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani lights the Empire State Building in celebration of America 250 at The Empire State Building on July 04, 2026 in New York City. PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 14: Jay-Z in attendance ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match between Cote D'Ivoire and Ecuador at Philadelphia Stadium on June 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Music

Mayor Zohran Mamdani Says Jay-Z's 'The Blueprint' Taught Him ‘Freedom of Expression’

The New York City mayor recalled a clean version of 'The Blueprint' being the first album he was given.

Jaelani Turner-Williams4 days ago
A person in a New York Yankees cap and jacket stands against a dark background, with light reflecting off them dramatically.
Music

Inside Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Takeover: Everything That Went Down

Jay-Z's three-night Yankee Stadium run brought surprise guests, iconic moments, and hours-long delays that tested fans' patience. We broke it all down plus ranked all three shows.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo4 days ago
(L-R) Ebro and LeBron James.
Music

LeBron James Apparently Loves Ebro's New Podcast: 'I See What Y'all Doing'

According to the radio personality, King James pulled him aside at one of Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium shows to give him props for the ELR podcast's rise after Hot 97.

Will Lavin4 days ago
Jay-Z's legendary rap career has spanned multiple decades. Across them, he has showcased a variety of style eras, from throwback jerseys to classic streetwear to Rocawear. These are his top 10.
Style

Jay-Z's Top 10 Style Eras, Ranked

Following Jay-Z's residency at Yankee Stadium, we take a look back at his greatest style eras.

Mike DeStefano4 days ago
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Jay-Z in a tuxedo at an event, making a peace sign. Pharrell Williams in casual wear with yellow sunglasses, waving on a beach.
Music

Jay-Z Is 'Ready to Go to Work' After Yankee Stadium Takeover, Per Pharrell: 'They Poked the Bear'

Skateboard P again joined HOV for the closing show of his three-night Yankee Stadium takeover.

Trace William Cowen4 days ago
Jay-Z, wearing sunglasses and a cap, flashes a peace sign at a sports event with a crowd in the background.
Music

Jay-Z Attributes Yankee Stadium Show Delay to Security Breach: 'Had to Make Sure Everybody Was Okay'

"I didn't wanna start music and people get trampled," HOV said once he finally took the stage.

Trace William Cowen4 days ago

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