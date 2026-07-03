Featured
With Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium shows set to kick off this weekend, here is a ranking of his best verses, picked from solo studio albums, remixes, radio freestyles, and other classic ephemera from his dense catalog of music.Frazier Tharpe
Jay-Z is doing two concerts at Yankee Stadium—one celebrating 'Reasonable Doubt,' the other celebrating 'The Blueprint.' But which album is better?"Insanul Ahmed
From 'Reasonable Doubt' to 'The Blueprint', which Jay-Z album is his best? We settle the debate in our ranking of his discography.Insanul Ahmed
Jay-Z’s is hip-hop's greatest watch connoisseur. His collection includes Jacob and Co. Five Time Zone, Richard Mille 56 Customized “Blueprint," 1-of-1 Rolexes, and more.Mike DeStefano