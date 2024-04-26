Fat Joe Doesn't Think Kendrick Lamar Is Working on Response to Drake's "Push Ups" Diss: 'I Think That's Over'

Fat Joe doesn't think that Kendrick Lamar is "cooking up" a response to Drake's diss songs "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle."
The Bronx rapper is no stranger to rap beef, and he believes that K. Dot has already taken too long to deliver a proper diss track response to Drake's attempts to antagonize him. "I don't think Kendrick's cooking up. It don't take from three-four weeks to... I think that's over," he shared during a recent Instagram Live session.
As for his thoughts on Drake utilizing an AI-generated or assisted version of 2Pac's voice on "Taylor Made Freestyle," Fat Joe believed it was "creative." He added that it was "pushing the envelope," but ultimately he hasn't picked a side in hip-hop's civil war and wants everyone to get along.
Lamar's incendiary "Like That" verse hit streaming services as part of Future and Metro Boomin's We Don't Trust You on March 22, which Drake responded to just over three weeks later when the "Push Ups" leaked on April 13. It was only officially released on April 19, however.
So, if anything, Drake has been offered a longer grace period for his response, which he followed up last week with the divisive "Taylor Made Freestyle," which featured AI-generated versions of 2Pac and Snoop Dogg's voices. It has since been removed from Instagram after Pac's estate threatened legal action in a cease-and-desist letter.
Pac's estate, in the cease-and-desist letter, took issue with using Pac's voice to target Lamar. "The unauthorized, equally dismaying use of Tupac’s voice against Kendrick Lamar, a good friend to the Estate who has given nothing but respect to Tupac and his legacy publicly and privately, compounds the insult," read the letter. Drake has not commented on the letter or addressed the removal of "Taylor Made Freestyle" from his Instagram.