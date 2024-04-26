Fat Joe Doesn't Think Kendrick Lamar Is Working on Response to Drake's "Push Ups" Diss: 'I Think That's Over'

Fat Joe doesn't think that Kendrick Lamar is "cooking up" a response to Drake's diss songs "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle."

The Bronx rapper is no stranger to rap beef, and he believes that K. Dot has already taken too long to deliver a proper diss track response to Drake's attempts to antagonize him. "I don't think Kendrick's cooking up. It don't take from three-four weeks to... I think that's over," he shared during a recent Instagram Live session.

As for his thoughts on Drake utilizing an AI-generated or assisted version of 2Pac's voice on "Taylor Made Freestyle," Fat Joe believed it was "creative." He added that it was "pushing the envelope," but ultimately he hasn't picked a side in hip-hop's civil war and wants everyone to get along.