Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne is a Grammy-winning rapper from New Orleans who first gained fame as a member of the Hot Boys before launching a prolific solo career in the early 2000s. Known for his raspy voice, intricate wordplay, and the groundbreaking *Dedication* mixtape series, he helped bring Southern hip-hop to mainstream audiences and has collaborated with artists ranging from Jay-Z to Nicki Minaj. His cultural relevance comes from his ability to consistently redefine rap through inventive metaphors and punchlines, influencing a generation of lyricists. Fans return to his work for its blend of gritty storytelling and playful bravado, with tracks like "A Milli" becoming anthems that showcase his distinctive flow and creative risk-taking.

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Lil Wayne.
Music

Lil Wayne Wants Pilot Deposition Used to Disprove Former Assistant's Assault Claims

The rapper wants a second deposition of his ex-assistant after claiming that the pilot "impeached" the allegations of a 2022 scuffle.

Jaelani Turner-Williams2 days ago
Lil Wayne and Drake
Music

Lil Wayne Credits Drake for Getting Him Into Teleprompters

Wayne explained on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast that he first spotted TVs displaying his lyrics during a surprise guest appearance on Drizzy's stage and has never performed without them since.

Trey Alston3 days ago
Lil Wayne performs at Little Caesars Arena.
Music

Lil Wayne Named to Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2027

Wayne is among 32 inductees selected by the Walk of Fame Selection Committee to receive a star next year.

Jose Martinez4 days ago
Michael Fishman in a suit smiling at an event, Lil Wayne performing, wearing sunglasses and a beanie.
Pop Culture

‘Roseanne’ Star Michael Fishman Jokes About Lil Wayne's 'Roseanne's Son' Lyric 17 Years Later

The actor who played D.J. Conner on Roseanne responded to a Wayne lyric with humor.

Mark Elibert5 days ago
Lil Wayne performing on stage, wearing sunglasses and a black outfit with a white collar, surrounded by smoke and red lighting.
Music

Lil Wayne Says He Was 14 When Mom Asked Him and Girlfriend to Have a Baby After His Dad Was Killed

Wayne says that his mother Jacida Carter arranged a sit-down in the wake of his stepfather's murder.

Alex Ocho5 days ago
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Nivea Reveals She's Been Diagnosed with Leukemia
Music

R&B Star Nivea Reveals Leukemia Diagnosis and New Outlook

The early-2000s R&B star opens up on ‘Cadillac Chronicles’ about her leukemia battle, leaning on faith, family and a new perspective on life.

Bernadette Giacomazzo5 days ago
Lil Wayne performing on stage, wearing sunglasses, a beanie, and a two-tone jacket, holding a microphone.
Music

Lil Wayne Says He 'Can't Look' at Milk While Eating Cereal, Has Unhealthy Diet Despite Personal Chef

"I eat breakfast for dinner a lot," Weezy said in a new episode of the 'Friends Keep Secrets' podcast.

Trace William Cowen6 days ago
(L-R) Lil Wayne and Craig Carton.
Music

Lil Wayne Teams Up With Craig Carton for New 'Joint Venture' Podcast

The duo will tape the debut episode live at Fanatics Fest NYC this weekend before dropping it on YouTube and other major platforms.

Trey Alston9 days ago
Lil Wayne performing on stage, wearing sunglasses and a black jacket, with "Tha Carter" sign in the background.
Music

Lil Wayne Lawsuit Reveals Ex-Assistant Had to Roll Blunts, Love Dogs, and Have Good Hygiene

New court documents tied to Lil Wayne's ongoing assault lawsuit reveal the surprisingly detailed expectations for his former personal assistant.

Mark Elibert12 days ago
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Lil Wayne performing on stage, wearing a gray beanie, sunglasses, and a jacket, holding a microphone.
Music

Lil Wayne Ends Speculation He Got Engaged to 23-Year-Old, Confirms He’s Single: ‘Sucks'

Earlier this year, it was reported that Lil Wayne got engaged to 23-year-old Madison Cannon.

Joe Price21 days ago
Lil Wayne.
Music

Did Lil Wayne Skip Out on Maine Show to Attend Michael Rubin's White Party?

One day after being a no-show on the opening night of his tour, Wayne attended the annual White Party.

Jose Martinez25 days ago
Lil Dicky with curly hair and a beard wearing a dark hoodie, sitting in front of a dark background.
Music

Lil Dicky Argues There's 'No Better Rapper' Than Drake, Crowns Him the GOAT

On the latest episode of Complex's 'GOAT Talk,' Dicky also pointed to Ye as a key influence.

Trace William Cowen39 days ago
Lil Wayne
Music

Lil Wayne Wins $29,225 Judgment After Security Guard's Lawsuit Gets Tossed

Plaintiff Christian Carlos repeatedly defied court discovery orders.

Trey Alston45 days ago
(L-R) North West and Lil Novi.
Music

Lil Novi and North West Drop Joint Single "Mula the Root of All Evil"

The children of Lil Wayne and Kanye West have linked up for a new track — bringing together two legendary legacies.

Trey Alston51 days ago
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Rauw Alejandro-Backed Run Fast Racing Now Offers Fractional Horse Ownership
Sports

Rauw Alejandro’s Run Fast Racing Lets Fans Buy into Belmont Stakes Dreams

From Belmont Stakes contender Vitruvian Man to app-based ownership, see how Run Fast Racing is using tech and celebrity power to open up the sport.

Bernadette Giacomazzo51 days ago
Lil Wayne performing on stage, wearing sunglasses, a gray hat, and a jacket, with one hand raised and holding a microphone.
Music

Lil Wayne Reportedly Got Engaged Earlier This Year

He reportedly got engaged to a young woman from Indiana earlier this year, although it's unclear who she is.

Joe Price62 days ago
Kid Cudi and Lil Wayne
Music

Kid Cudi Recalls Missing Lil Wayne Recording Session, Jokes He Was 'Butt-Ass Naked' in Bed

Apparently Cudi's sleep schedule doesn't align with Weezy's penchant for late-night studio sessions.

Trey Alston72 days ago

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