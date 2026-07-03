Nas

Nas is a rapper and lyricist from Queensbridge, New York, who emerged in the early 1990s as a defining voice in East Coast hip-hop. His debut album *Illmatic* (1994) is widely regarded as a landmark for its vivid storytelling and jazz-infused production, setting a high bar for lyrical complexity and urban realism in the genre. His relevance traces back to the 1990s hip-hop renaissance, where his intricate wordplay and narratives about life in Queensbridge established a blueprint for authenticity in rap. Fans return for his ability to combine sharp social commentary with introspective storytelling, especially evident in tracks like "N.Y. State of Mind" and "One Mic," which continue to influence both underground and mainstream hip-hop artists.

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Dame Dash in a green jacket and sunglasses; Jay-Z and Nas in tuxedos at an event.
Music

Dame Dash Says Jay-Z and Nas Reunion Is Like Godzilla and King Kong High-Fiving

The Roc-A-Fella co-founder mocked the Yankees theme and questioned the viral Beyoncé intro.

Mark Elibert2 days ago
Jay-Z and Nas dressed in formal suits, standing together at an event. Jay-Z wears a blue tuxedo, and Nas wears sunglasses with a black suit.
Music

Nas Curated a 31-Song Jay-Z TIDAL Playlist, Then Showed Up Live at Yankee Stadium

The Queens legend hand-picked tracks spanning Hov's full catalog for TIDAL on July 9, three days before the 'Extra Innings' finale, and returned the favor Jay-Z paid him in 2021.

Mark Elibert5 days ago
Jay-Z and Nas.
Music

Jay-Z Brings Out Nas for Special Performance at Yankee Stadium

The former rivals performed a medley of "Dead Presidents," "The World Is Yours" and more 1990s classics.

Jaelani Turner-Williams6 days ago
Lupe Fiasco in a black shirt and cap with glasses, Nas in a white suit with sunglasses, both smiling.
Music

Lupe Fiasco Says Nas ‘Wouldnt Rank High’ on List of Greatest Pure Lyricists

Lupe Fiasco explained why Nas wouldn't rank highly on his personal list of pure lyricists, while clarifying that the comments weren't meant to diminish the rap legend's legacy.

Mark Elibert13 days ago
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Cardi B and Doechii
Music

2026 BET Awards Performances: Cardi B, Doechii, Nas, Queen Latifah, and More

Druski hosted the ceremony live from Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

tara mahadevan19 days ago
Jay-Z and Alicia Keys smiling at an event, both dressed in formal attire.
Music

New Yorkers Are Celebrating Knicks Championship With These Songs Instead of "Empire State of Mind"

For many New Yorkers, Jay-Z and Alicia Keys's 2009 blockbuster isn't the go-to anthem.

Trace William Cowen32 days ago
50 Cent, Nicki Minaj, Nas, Jay-Z, and Cardi B are featured in a collage for "50 Best New York Rappers of All Time" by Complex.
Music

50 Best New York Rappers of All Time, Ranked

From pioneers like Rakim to legends like Jay-Z to newer icons like Pop Smoke and Cardi B, these are the 50 best New York rappers of all time.

Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo51 days ago
Basketball game scene with a player from the New York Knicks dunking, surrounded by San Antonio Spurs players in an arena.
Sports

How the World Looked the Last Time Knicks Were in NBA Finals: 'The Sopranos,' Eminem, More

The Knicks are back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.

Trace William Cowen52 days ago
Max B is seen on May 13, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Max B Says He's Behind Biggie, Jay-Z, and Nas Among Greatest New York Rappers

Max B defends placing himself behind The Notorious B.I.G., Jay-Z and Nas in the best New York rappers conversation on 'Million Dollaz Worth of Game.'

Jose Martinez57 days ago
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A split image of Jay-Z and Nas, each with a cityscape background, symbolizing their historic rap rivalry.
Music

Jay-Z Vs. Nas: the Complete History of the Greatest Rap Beef

Considered the greatest rap beef of all time, Jay-Z vs. Nas played out over years and produced iconic diss tracks like “Takeover” and “Ether.”

Dimas Sanfiorenzo64 days ago
Kanye West and his mom Donda smiling, with the Kanye wearing sunglasses and a patterned shirt. The image has a purple tint.
Music

The 15 Best Rap Songs About Mothers for Mother's Day

They’re the rocks in our lives, our biggest motivators, our No. 1 annoyances, and one of the most iconic ad-libs of all-time. On this Mother’s Day, go ahead and honor your mom by taking a look through 15 of the best hip-hop tracks about them, from Drake, Kanye West, J.Cole, Jay-Z, Chance the Rapper, Snoop, and more.

Perry Kostidakis70 days ago
With the 2026 Met Gala days away, we look back at the best Met Gala themes and looks including iconic celebrity attendees like Zendaya, ASAP Rocky, and Rihanna.
Style

The 10 Best Met Gala Themes, Ranked

Ahead of the 2026 Met Gala, take a trip down memory lane at all the best red carpet moments that left an indelible mark on fashion history.

Maya Kotomori77 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 21: Nas attends as City Harvest presents the 2026 Gala: Shaken, Not Stirred at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 21, 2026 in New York City. American jazz trumpeter and composer Miles Davis (1926-1991) performs live on stage at Hammersmith Odeon in London on 29th October 1967.
Music

Nas Writes Foreword for Special Edition of Miles Davis' Autobiography

Nas' words are cemented in the Centennial Edition of the book to mark what would have been Davis' 100th birthday.

Jaelani Turner-Williams83 days ago

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