A Note About Fraud
Complex has become aware of several scams in which individuals are asked to work on photo/video shoots connected to Complex. Please be aware that these shoots are NOT authorized by Complex, are NOT tests for Complex content, and are NOT legitimate job opportunities with Complex.
Musicians, Artists, and Photographers: If you are a musician, artist, or photographer and you have received an offer that is allegedly from Complex, please consider the following hallmarks of a scam:
- Not from a Complex email
- Not directed to your agent of record
- Claims to be for a fashion editorial shoot
- Claims to provide models for the shoot
- Claims to ask for music submissions
- Fails to provide a specific creative brief or shooting location
- Does not follow up with official forms for payment processing
Models: Complex does not book or work with unrepresented models and does not ask talent appearing in Complex-produced content to book their travel and lodging or to pay for it on a reimbursement basis.
Please direct any questions about job openings to [email protected] or our job board.