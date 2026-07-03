Pusha T

Pusha T is an American rapper, songwriter, and record executive known for his razor-sharp lyricism and gritty narratives rooted in street life. He first gained acclaim as one half of the influential hip-hop duo Clipse before launching a solo career and becoming president of Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music label, a position he held until late 2022, where he played a key role in shaping the label’s sound and direction. His relevance in hip-hop comes from his ability to fuse street-oriented storytelling with high-concept wordplay, particularly evident in projects like *Daytona*, which spotlight his skill at crafting concise, impactful verses. Fans return for his uncompromising authenticity and his role in elevating lyricism within mainstream rap, making him a defining voice in the genre’s evolution.

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Travis Barker poses with Clipse's Malice and Pusha T at Coachella
Music

Clipse Joined by blink-182's Travis Barker for Coachella Performance

The blink drummer and prolific producer was behind the drums for "Chains & Whips," "Popular Demand," and more during the set.

Trace William Cowen94 days ago
Black hoodie with ice cream sundae graphic and black long-sleeve shirt with "CLIPSE" and red text on sleeves.
Music

Icecream x Clipse "Hell Hath No Fury" Collection: How to Buy

The collaborative capsule celebrates the 20th anniversary of Clipse's 2006 album.

Complex Staff160 days ago
Clipse in matching pink suits and sunglasses pose on a red carpet at an event with a geometric black and gold backdrop, Pharrell too
Music

Clipse Joined by Pharrell for Performance of “So Far Ahead” at 2026 Grammys

Pusha T and Malice bring 'Let God Sort Em Out' to the Grammys stage.

Trace William Cowen165 days ago
Split image. Left: Jackson Wang wearing a black leather jacket. Right: Pusha T in a denim jacket with a black cap and chain necklace.
Music

Jackson Wang Debuts New Song “Sex God” With Pusha T at Louis Vuitton Fall Winter 2026 Show

The Pharrell Williams-produced track played as models walked the runway during the FW26 show.

Alex Ocho177 days ago
Clipse Til the Casket Drops album pictured in vinyl format
Music

Clipse's 'Til the Casket Drops,' 'Hell Hath No Fury,' and 'Lord Willin' Albums: How to Buy on Vinyl

Add some more Clipse to your collection ahead of next month's Grammys ceremony.

Trace William Cowen185 days ago
Louis Vuitton ad. Left: Pusha T in a light suit with LV luggage. Right: Jeremy Allen White in a dark suit on a train with LV bag.
Style

Pusha T and Jeremy Allen White Star in Pharrell's New Louis Vuitton Campaign

Ahead of potential awards season glory, Pusha T and Jeremy Allen White lead a new Louis Vuitton campaign.

Trace William Cowen191 days ago
Pusha T and Malice pose at a Grammy Museum event, one in a dark jacket and the other in a denim jacket, both wearing necklaces.
Music

Clipse Shares the Moment They Knew They Had to Make 'Let God Sort Em Out'

Pusha T and Malice shared the turning point that brought them back together.

Alex Ocho193 days ago
Pusha T and Pharrell Williams pose together at an event, both smiling. Pharrell wears sunglasses and a beige jacket.
Music

Pusha T Shows ‘Love’ to Pharrell After He Sent Him New Rolls-Royce

The rapper showed off the new whip in a series of videos on social media.

Alex Ocho206 days ago
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Pusha T wearing a black knit cap and a patterned sweater stands in front of a backdrop with large letters.
Music

Pusha T Says He’s Done With Diss Tracks: 'It’s Kind of Dead to Me'

To him, rap beef and today’s diss culture is “just noise."

Mark Elibert223 days ago
Malice of Clipse performs at O2 Academy Brixton on November 20, 2025 in London, England.
Music

Clipse's Malice On AI in Music: "Just What The World Needs, More Fakeness!”

During a Reddit AMA, Pusha T and Malice had differing takes on using AI in music.

Joe Price224 days ago
Pusha T
Music

Pusha T Shares He Doesn't Help Wife With Baby Meals or Diapers, Fans Respond

He and his wife have a second child on the way.

Trey Alston243 days ago
Pusha T and Virginia Thornton
Music

Pusha T and Wife Virginia Thornton Expecting Second Child

Their first kid, Nigel Brixx Thornton, was born in 2020.

Trey Alston244 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Travis Scott attends NikeSKIMS Launch Dinner at Four Twenty Five in Midtown on September 24, 2025 in New York City. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 25: Pusha T of Clipse performs onstage during ComplexCon 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on October 25, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Music

Travis Scott Disses Pusha T During Japan Concert: 'Man, F*ck That N***a'

The rapper was performing Jackboys track "Champain & Vacay" before he went off-script.

Jaelani Turner-Williams250 days ago
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Two men in black, wearing diamond necklaces, stand against a blue background with white text.
Music

Clipse Address Critics Claiming They're Using Rap Feuds As Marketing for Comeback

Pusha T and No Malice say they're just being honest.

Mark Elibert251 days ago

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