Jadakiss

Jadakiss is an American rapper and a key member of the hip-hop group The LOX, who gained recognition in the late 1990s through his work with Bad Boy Records and Ruff Ryders. Known for his razor-sharp lyricism and gritty delivery, he solidified his place in East Coast hip-hop with solo albums like *Kiss tha Game Goodbye* and *Ignatius*, and standout features on tracks like DMX’s "We Right Here" and Mariah Carey’s "Miss You." Jadakiss’s defining feature is his ability to deliver complex wordplay with a streetwise edge, creating verses that elevate any track. Fans return for his storytelling that blends raw narratives with an unmistakable voice, especially in his collaborations with Styles P and Sheek Louch. His influence is rooted in sustaining hardcore rap’s authenticity while reaching broader audiences, making him a respected figure in both underground and mainstream circles.

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Two guys wearing only one
Style

Sons of Biggie and Jadakiss Star in ONLY ONE’s Debut Collection Campaign

WOODstack’s first in-house label arrives today with a Summer 2026 collection rooted in the golden era of New York street culture.

Brendan Frederick1 day ago
Ja Rule.
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Ja Rule Drops New Knicks Championship Song — But Fans Prefer His 2004 Classic

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Mark Elibert30 days ago
Jay-Z and Alicia Keys smiling at an event, both dressed in formal attire.
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New Yorkers Are Celebrating Knicks Championship With These Songs Instead of "Empire State of Mind"

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Trace William Cowen32 days ago
Fat Joe in an orange jacket and glasses, wearing layered necklaces, standing outdoors.
Music

Fat Joe Says Subway Riders Were Suspicious When He Gave Out Free Knicks Merch: ‘Nobody Trust Nobody’

Earlier this month, the rapper attempted to hand out free Knicks merch on the NYC subway.

Alex Ocho37 days ago
Jaewon wearing sunglasses, a graphic t-shirt, and a gold chain at an event with "Hip Hop" signage in the background.
Music

Jadakiss’ Son Jaewon Corrects ‘Disrespectful’ Post Misidentifying His Sister

The son of the LOX rapper pushed back after a viral X post misidentified his sister as him, arguing that the comments were disrespectful.

Mark Elibert48 days ago
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Fat Joe and Jadakiss speak onstage during Joe and Jada live podcast recording.
Music

Jadakiss Says Drake Dissing DJ Khaled Is ‘Only Hip-Hop'

Like the rest of us, Joe is admittedly struggling to understand why Drake dissed Khaled on the 'Iceman' track "Make Them Pay."

Jose Martinez50 days ago
Fat Joe performing, Kanye West in a black jacket, and Will Smith clapping on stage.
Music

Fat Joe Recalls Chaotic Day Involving Kanye and Visit to Will Smith After Oscars Slap

Joe recalled telling Ye that he was "bugging the f**k out," but telling Smith that he still "loves" him.

Joe Price92 days ago
Elon Musk and Jay-Z
Music

Jay-Z and Elon Musk Once Fought Over a Bill at Carbone, Owner Recalls

It seems like Jay won the standoff in the end.

tara mahadevan116 days ago
Jadakiss in a light brown jacket and cap stands next to Angela Simmons in a black top and denim shorts on a busy street.
Style

Angela Simmons’ Yankees Fitted Cap Corset Draws Mixed Reactions

Simmons wore the top in her debut single, "Run To," via Ruff Ryders.

tara mahadevan123 days ago
BRELAND in a blue denim jacket and glasses stands confidently against a graffiti-covered wall.
Music

BRELAND Reimagines 50 Cent’s "In Da Club" as Country Track "In My Truck"

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Mark Elibert135 days ago
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MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 22: 50 Cent performs during the Reserve Cup Opening Night Post-Match Party with 50 Cent presented by Hard Rock Bet at Reserve Miami Seaplane on January 22, 2026.
Music

50 Cent Says 'New York Hip-Hop Is Turning Into a Podcast'

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Jaelani Turner-Williams160 days ago
50 Cent, DMX, and Jadakiss
Music

50 Cent Is Making a DMX Podcast With Jadakiss as the Host

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Trey Alston175 days ago
French Montana in traditional attire and a Sheika Mahra with long blonde hair pose together outdoors at night.
Music

French Montana on Meeting Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra After Her Viral Divorce Post

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Joe Price183 days ago
(L-R) Fat Joe and 50 Cent.
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Fat Joe Glad He Squashed 50 Cent Beef: 'I've Never Seen This Guy Not Have Beef'

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Joshua Espinoza190 days ago
Mike Epps speaks onstage during the hand and footprint in cement ceremony for Ice Cube.
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Jose Martinez198 days ago
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Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, Jess Hilarious
Pop Culture

'The Breakfast Club' and Other iHeartRadio Podcasts Are Moving to Netflix

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