Mase

Mase is a Harlem rapper and songwriter who rose to prominence in the late 1990s through Sean "Diddy" Combs' Bad Boy Records. Known for his smooth, laid-back delivery and catchy hooks, he helped define the commercial sound of East Coast hip-hop during its late ’90s peak. His debut album *Harlem World* delivered multiple hits like "Feel So Good" and established him as a central figure in that era’s rap landscape. Mase’s relevance traces back to his ability to blend rapid-fire flow with melodic hooks, creating a style that bridged hardcore rap and mainstream appeal. Fans return to his work for its distinctive balance of street credibility and radio-friendly polish, which influenced artists navigating similar dualities. His intermittent departures and returns have added layers to his legacy, each comeback marked by shifts toward more introspective or spiritually conscious themes.

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Mase and Donald Trump
Music

Mase Says He's 'So Glad' That Trump Didn't Return to NBA Finals: 'It Messed the Vibe Up'

Fans blamed the New York Knicks' Game 3 loss on Trump's presence.

tara mahadevan35 days ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: Jennifer Lopez attends the "Office Romance" UK premiere at BFI Southbank on June 03, 2026 in London, England. PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 14: Mase performs at JuicyFest at Fremantle Oval on January 14, 2024 in Perth, Australia.
Music

Mase Addresses Jennifer Lopez Saying People Who Aren’t Born in NYC Aren’t ‘Real New Yorkers'

The Florida-born rapper and podcaster shared his take on Jennifer Lopez's controversial opinion.

Jaelani Turner-Williams39 days ago
Cam'ron, Ma$e, Stefon Diggs, and Cardi B sitting courtside at a basketball game, dressed in stylish outfits.
Music

Cam’ron and Mase Say Cardi B Proves Why They Don’t Date Women From New York

The Harlem duo used Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ public dispute as a humorous example while discussing New York dating culture on 'It Is What It Is.'

Mark Elibert59 days ago
Cam'ron wears a cap and headphones, smiling while seated. Dame Dash stands against a brick wall, wearing sunglasses.
Music

Cam'ron Says Feuding With Dame Dash Is 'All Fun' to Him: 'Your Teeth Fell Out on TV'

"When you see him, he's not snapping fun," Cam said of Dame. "He's mad."

Trace William Cowen67 days ago
Dwight Howard in a plaid shirt smiles, and Ma$e in a cap and chains performs on stage.
Sports

Mase Asks Dwight Howard About His Faith Post-Divorce

Dwight Howard said his faith in God has remained strong while dealing with his ongoing divorce.

Mark Elibert69 days ago
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MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 02: Cam’ron on the grid during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 02, 2026 in Miami, Florida. OS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 21: Stefon Diggs #8 of the Founders FFC celebrates during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO Stadium on March 21, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Sports

Cam'ron Congratulates Stefon Diggs on Not Guilty Verdict: 'City Boys Up 200'

The rapper and podcaster joked that Diggs' ex Cardi B would celebrate "Taco Tuesday" with him.

Jaelani Turner-Williams72 days ago
Mase, Klay Thompson, Megan Thee Stallion
Sports

Mase Says Klay Thompson 'Didn't Need' Megan Thee Stallion Because He's 'Lightskinned With Good Hair'

Mase said that because of Thompson's job, height, and skin tone, he could date "anybody."

tara mahadevan80 days ago
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 12: Mase attends DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic Live! at Prudential Center on May 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. NEW YORK, NY - JULY 16: Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are seen on July 16, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Mase Chimes in on Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson Breakup: ‘What Was She Expecting?’

The rapper and podcaster said Megan's "reputation precedes her" when it comes to dating.

Jaelani Turner-Williams81 days ago
(L) Jey Uso in ring during Monday Night RAW at State Farm Arena on February 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (R) Cam'ron attends Game Six of the Western Conference Semi-Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs between the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns on May 11, 2023 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
Pop Culture

WWE Wrestler Jey Uso Attacks Cam'ron During 'It Is What It Is' Episode

Following the incident, Cam'ron indicated he'll be attending 'WrestleMania 42.'

Joe Price93 days ago
Sean "Diddy" Combs and Ma$e, both wearing red jackets and sunglasses, pose together at an event.
Music

Mase on Diddy’s Possible Release: 'The Church Is Open for Everybody'

The rapper says forgiveness is possible, and suggests Diddy should come speak to him first.

Mark Elibert97 days ago
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Ray J in a suit and sunglasses on the left; Cam'ron in yellow and Ma$e in red on the right at an event.
Music

Ray J Threatens Cam’ron, Ma$e, Shyne Over Brandy Comments: ‘Keep My Sister’s Name Out of Your Mouth’

The singer issued a heated response after the trio discussed Mase and Shyne's past relationships with Brandy during a recent interview.

Mark Elibert121 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: (L-R) Shyne and Sean 'Diddy' Combs perform onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Mase Recalls Shyne Beating Up Diddy's Very Large Security Guard: 'Everybody Lost Respect'

Mase also claimed that the Bad Boy Records founder attempted to pit him and Shyne against each other.

Jaelani Turner-Williams123 days ago
Cam'ron in a red patterned jacket, Mase in a yellow outfit with a cap.
Sports

Cam’ron and Mase React to NBA Canceling the Atlanta Hawks’ ‘Magic City Monday’

Mase backed the league’s move to protect younger fans, while Cam’ron said the decision should ultimately be left to parents.

Mark Elibert129 days ago
Cam'ron
Music

Cam'ron Rants About Overused ‘Influencer’ Title, Says Followers Don’t ‘Make You Influential’

The rapper/podcaster argued that a high follower count doesn’t make someone influential.

Joshua Espinoza133 days ago
(L-R) Cam'ron, Mase and Cameron Brink.
Sports

Cam'ron and Mase on Cameron Brink's $7,000 Chef Claim: 'You Knew What You Signed Up For'

The rappers/podcasters also revisited Angel Reese’s past comments about her rent being more than her WNBA salary.

Joshua Espinoza134 days ago
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Mase in a Michigan hat, Cardi B with long black hair and yellow sleeves, and Stefon Diggs in a Patriots jersey.
Music

Mase Says Stefon Diggs Doesn’t Owe Cardi B Anything Amid Super Bowl Break Up Rumors

Mase argues fans put too much stock into Stefon Diggs and Cardi B’s relationship, claiming Diggs had every right to move how he wanted during Super Bowl weekend.

Mark Elibert157 days ago
(L) Cam'ron visits SiriusXM Studios on December 03, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Center) Mase performs at JuicyFest at North Harbour Stadium on January 06, 2024 in Auckland, New Zealand. (R) Taylor Swift (L) and Cardi B attend the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Cam'ron and Mase Compare WAG Status Between Taylor Swift and Cardi B: 'Not a Black or White Thing'

"Black people handle things different than white people," Cam'ron said.

Jaelani Turner-Williams170 days ago

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