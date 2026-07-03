Bone Thugs N Harmony

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(L-R) Layzie Bone and Finesse2Tymes.
Music

Layzie Bone Revisits Finesse2Tymes Sample Drama, Doubles Down on Drug Use Advice

The Bone Thugs-n-Harmony rapper said he hit 2Tymes with "some uncle shit."

tara mahadevan142 days ago
Split image of Megan Thee Stallion with Klay Thompson and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Brings Bone Thugs-N-Harmony to Perform at Klay Thompson’s 36th Birthday Party

Thompson previously called Bone Thugs-N-Harmony his favorite group growing up.

Jose Martinez158 days ago
(L-R) Bizzy Bone and MGK.
Music

Bizzy Bone Shows Love to MGK After Confirming Divisive Cleveland Quote Was Fake

The Bone Thugs-n-Harmony rapper was left riled up after a quote incorrectly credited to Machine Gun Kelly claimed he was the "most gangster out the city."

Trey Alston210 days ago
(L-R) Bizzy Bone and Layzie Bone.
Music

Layzie Bone Reflects on Bizzy Bone's Childhood Kidnapping: 'We Was F*cking Shocked'

The Cleveland rapper has shed some light on how Bone Thugs-n-Harmony felt after learning about their groupmate's traumatic childhood.

Mark Elibert217 days ago
John Mulaney smiling in a striped shirt and tie; Bizzy Bone performing with sunglasses and microphone, wearing a graphic tee.
Pop Culture

John Mulaney Hilariously Recalls Nearly Being Scammed by Fake Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Manager

Mulaney had a great idea for a bit on his Netflix show involving Bone Thugs and a dead tortoise tribute.

Trace William Cowen470 days ago
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Music

Krayzie Bone Reflects on Hospital Stay After Health Scare: 'I Had No Idea I’d Been There for 10 Days'

The Bone Thugs-N-Harmony rapper said he's lucky to be alive after suffering his experience in the hospital earlier this year.

Joe Price948 days ago
Music

Krayzie Bone Speaks Out After Hospitalization: ‘Just Fought for Life Literally for 9 Days Straight’ (UPDATE)

Sources say the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony rapper checked himself into a hospital after he started coughing up blood.

Joe Price1027 days ago
Music

Bizzy Bone Squashes Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Beef Rumors: 'Normalize Supporting the Ones You Came Up With'

Almost a year after Bizzy Bone took shots at his group for touring without him, the rapper took to Instagram to remind everyone that there's no love lost.

Jade Gomez1091 days ago
Logic in a screenshot from his Bone Thugs cover of "Weed Song"
Music

Logic Shares Cover of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's "Weed Song" Following Widely Discussed Ice Cube Cover

After Logic received criticism for his cover of Ice Cube’s “It Was a Good Day,” the rapper has shared his take on Bone Thugs-n-Harmony’s “Weed Song.”

Joe Price1214 days ago
YG x Ty Dolla Sign "Let's Ride" f/ Lambo4oe
Music

YG and Ty Dolla Sign Link on "Let's Ride" f/ Lambo4oe

The collaborative record will appear on the 'Fast X' movie soundtrack and samples "Notorious Thugs" by Biggie Smalls and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

Joshua Espinoza1254 days ago
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Flesh-N-Bone, Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone and Wish Bone of Bone Thugs N Harmony perform
Music

Krayzie Bone Reflects on 'Verzuz' Fight With Three 6 Mafia: 'We Look Like Assh*les'

Krayzie Bone reflected on the altercation, which started after Bizzy Bone called out Three 6 Mafia for “mocking” him during his performance.

Brenton Blanchet1649 days ago
Screenshot of Gangsta Boo on Vlad TV
Music

Gangsta Boo on ‘Scary Moment’ When Bizzy Bone Threw Bottle During ‘Verzuz’

In an interview with Vlad TV, Gangsta Boo said that the moment when Bizzy Bone threw the bottle was a "trigger" for her and a "scary moment."

tara mahadevan1670 days ago
crunchy black screenshot from vlad tv
Music

Crunchy Black Thinks Bizzy Bone Instigated 'Verzuz' Fight Because Three 6 Mafia Were 'Killing' Bone Thugs in Battle

Crunchy Black says he thinks Bizzy Bone started the fight during 'Verzuz' because Bone Thugs-N-Harmony were losing the first half of the battle.

tara mahadevan1682 days ago
DJ Paul of the group Three 6 Mafia performing at the recent VERZUZ event
Music

DJ Paul Says He ‘Kinda Knew’ Fight With Bizzy Bone Was Coming During 'Verzuz'

At Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s intense 'Verzuz' battle, things got physical when Bizzy Bone opted to throw a water bottle at Juicy J.

Joe Price1683 days ago
Bizzy Bone and Layzie Bone performs during VERZUZ Bone Thugs-N-Harmony And Three 6 Mafia
Music

Bizzy Bone on Why He Thinks ‘Verzuz’ Battle Was Really ‘Bone Verzuz the Entire Rap Industry’

After DJ Paul offered his thoughts on last week's 'Verzuz' battle between Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia, Bizzy Bone took to socials to offer his take.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1684 days ago
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bone thugs-n-harmony verzuz fight.
Music

DJ Paul Explains Why He Thinks the 'Verzuz' Fight With Bizzy Bone Happened

DJ Paul told his side of the story as to what sparked the fight breaking out between Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony during their 'Verzuz.'

Jordan Rose1684 days ago
Bizzy Bone performing during 'Verzuz' Battle in Los Angeles
Music

Bizzy Bone Apologizes After Fight Breaks Out During Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia 'Verzuz'

Bizzy Bone took to social media Friday morning to issue an apology after a fight between Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia broke out during their 'Verzuz.'

Brad Callas1688 days ago
Verzuz fight Three 6 Mafia Bone Thugs.
Music

Fight Breaks Out at Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's ‘Verzuz’ Battle

A fight broke out onstage during Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony​​​​​​​’s 'Verzuz' battle on Thursday night at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium.

Abel Shifferaw1688 days ago

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